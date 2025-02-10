Decoding why Atlantis, The Palm still reigns supreme as the best family vacay destination in Dubai

Exiting the chambers and the hotel, a shuttle caught our eye, its destination unknown. Intrigued, we couldn’t resist the urge to uncover where it was headed. A bit of digging revealed it was transporting guests to the newly unveiled Atlantis The Royal — a stunning ultra-luxury resort just next door, home to iconic rooms, suites and signature penthouses.

Word on the street was not to miss the fountain show, nor the opulent shopping arena featuring luxury designer brands boutiques, starting with Louis Vitton situated right in the lobby. And, oh, what a spectacle the property is! That little glimpse was enough to seal the deal — our next stay in Dubai was already decided.

However, our stay at Atlantis, The Palm had only just commenced and we were about to turn the excitement up a notch. The perfect opportunity came knocking when we discovered it was Ladies’ Night at En Fuego, the hotel’s buzzing Latin American hotspot that redefined the word ‘extravagant’ for us. It was a feast for the senses — from vibrant live music and salsa dancers to a bright red car and a flamingo chandelier swaying above us — this place was a wonderland where culinary delicaciesand craft cocktails meet jaw-dropping décor.