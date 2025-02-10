Decoding why Atlantis, The Palm still reigns supreme as the best family vacay destination in Dubai

Have you ever wondered how Atlantis, The Palm continues to shine as the pinnacle of luxury and the crown jewel of not just Dubai’s most coveted island Palm Jumeirah but also of the city that defines luxury in more ways than one, even after all these years? The recent renovations and addition of new restaurants like Studio Frantzén and a limited-time Polo Ralph Lauren Beach Pop-up store, is probably a part of that answer.
But this isn’t simply a hotel where your stay begins, it’s where Dubai’s true allure unfolds in all its magnificence set before a dazzling display of skyscrapers and the Palm Islands. It’s a destination within a destination, offering unparalleled access to the finest experiences, all wrapped in a level of sophistication that leaves everything ordinary behind.
How do we know this? Our recent weekend getaway to this property during the holiday season rewarded us with access to unparalleled privileges, exceptional service and immersive experiences that resulted in a thorough understanding of what tlantis is all about!
To tell you the truth, the experience starts even before you set foot on the hotel premises, it began at Dubai Airport’s chic Atlantis kiosk at Terminal 1 arrivals where we were pampered with refreshments while we awaited the hotel chauffeur. And yes, do not expect that you will be picked up in anything less than a luxurious six-seater Mercedes equipped with wet towels, more refreshments and on-the-go wifi.
Now although the property is located a half-hour drive away from the airport, the drive promises to be an enjoyable one, more so if you haven’t visited Dubai before. ou will cruise past the city’s most famous spots — Burj Khalifa, Museum of the Future, Burj l rab and Dubai Frame to name a few.
Within no time, our car disappeared into an underwater tunnel, which after a couple of minutes spit us out onto a road that revealed a beautiful azure sea on the left and piece de résistance — our weekend sojourn —standing tall on the right.
As we hopped out of the car, we were immediately whisked away to the Imperial Club Lounge for a seamless check-in experience after a brief photo stop at the larger-than-life glass installation at the reception. It wasn’t until we found ourselves famished and greeted with a delightful buffet spread in the lounge that the true value of our upgrade became clear, especially if you are travelling with family.
Choosing the Imperial Club option added an extra layer of luxury to our vacation, offering a host of premium benefits throughout the resort including daily continental breakfast, afternoon tea and evening canapés and staying at a Palm View Rooms on one of the upper floors — where you can drift to sleep with the sparkling Dubai skyline and Palm Island stretching out before you. The Palm Hotel Rooms’ ocean-inspired interiors are spacious and boast a large en-suite bathroom with a separate bath, 24-hour room service, a balcony and other essential amenities one can think of.
Reluctantly tearing ourselves away from the soft embrace of the cosy king-size bed, we ventured out to the awe-inspiring Ambassador Lagoon, where a staggering 11-million-litre aquarium houses over 65,000 marine animals. This vibrant aquatic world also doubles as the ultimate Instagram backdrop.
After a quick detour to Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen & Bar for a few perfectly crafted slices of pizza, we found ourselves enjoying a stroll through Lost Chambers Aquarium. This under-the-sea journey, inspired by the mythical lost city of Atlantis, is a deep dive into the marine world that allows daily free entries to hotel guests.
The aquarium’s 14 interconnected chambers, arranged in an octagonal formation, tell a tale of deep-sea discovery, showcasing unique artefacts and an array of marine life — from the majestic sharks and graceful rays to the playful clownfish and vibrant jellyfish.
Exiting the chambers and the hotel, a shuttle caught our eye, its destination unknown. Intrigued, we couldn’t resist the urge to uncover where it was headed. A bit of digging revealed it was transporting guests to the newly unveiled Atlantis The Royal — a stunning ultra-luxury resort just next door, home to iconic rooms, suites and signature penthouses.
Word on the street was not to miss the fountain show, nor the opulent shopping arena featuring luxury designer brands boutiques, starting with Louis Vitton situated right in the lobby. And, oh, what a spectacle the property is! That little glimpse was enough to seal the deal — our next stay in Dubai was already decided.
However, our stay at Atlantis, The Palm had only just commenced and we were about to turn the excitement up a notch. The perfect opportunity came knocking when we discovered it was Ladies’ Night at En Fuego, the hotel’s buzzing Latin American hotspot that redefined the word ‘extravagant’ for us. It was a feast for the senses — from vibrant live music and salsa dancers to a bright red car and a flamingo chandelier swaying above us — this place was a wonderland where culinary delicaciesand craft cocktails meet jaw-dropping décor.
Cut to the next morning that unfolded at a leisurely pace at Saffron Asian Buffet Restaurant, the perfect antidote to the blur of the previous night. It not only revived our spirits but also prepared us for the day ahead — a day that promised to test our courage in the most exhilarating way possible. And test it, we did by taking the Leap of Faith, a waterslide designed with a near-vertical drop from a towering height of nine storeys, plunging straight through a shark-filled lagoon. It’s not for the faint-hearted, but conquering this slide sets the bar impossibly high, with no other ride in the Guinness World Records-holding Aquaventure Park coming close to matching its thrill.
With over 105 slides, attractions and experiences scattered across Trident, Poseidon and Neptune Towers, we were fortunate to enter the park ahead of the general crowds, as hotel guests enjoy the luxury of early, free entry — allowing us to bypass the queues and revel our favourite activities before the day pass holders flooded in.
After you’ve had your fill of slides and river rides, head to Wave House for a well-earned lunch. Overlooking Surf’s Up wave rider, the diner offers not only a delicious menu but also a fun-filled arcade to explore until you’ve dried off and are ready to take another dip. Only this time at Dolphin Bay in Atlas Village where we got close and personal with Tulagi, the resident dolphin and learned so much about the species’ fascinating biology and behaviour. We also witnessed their remarkable intelligence — under the guidance of marine mammal specialists in their playful waist-deep water experience called Dolphin Encounter, before concluding the session with photo ops.
At this point we were exhausted and yet one thought kept us going — the much-anticipated Ultimate Snorkel experience in the lagoon we visited the day before. Perfect for even non-swimmers or certified divers, this adventure invites you to come face-to-face with over 250 species of fish and marine life from the safety of the water’s surface. Gliding through the lagoon we encountered sharks, humongous mantas and schools of fish brushing past us. Having crossed this off our itinerary, we called it a day after grabbing a small meal at Ayamna — a Lebanese restaurant.
On our final morning in this hotel, the first golden rays of sunlight kissed the city’s iconic skyscrapers, making it appear as though the skyline itself was melting into liquid gold. Mesmerised by the view, we were abruptly jolted back to reality by a forgotten commitment — an Underwater Yoga session that was scheduled to begin soon at The Lost Chambers Aquarium and we had just a few minutes to get there.
Arriving just in time, we joined the hatha yoga class guided through a series of calming postures, breathing exercises and mindful stretches coupled with the hypnotic backdrop of aquatic creatures gracefully cruising through the crystalclear waters surrounding us. The fusion of mindful movement and the ethereal underwater world created a sense of calm, unlike anything we’d ever experienced.
Rejuvenated, we followed this morning activity with a hearty breakfast at Kaleidoscope serving dishes from Arabic, Mediterranean and Indian cuisines alongside a sumptuous array of fruits, juices, live counters and baked goods — every bite was a celebration of flavour. And of course, the creme de la creme — a decadent selection of liquid chocolates in various flavours.
We embraced a laid-back vibe for the remainder of the day, lounging by the pool where refreshing fruit ice lollies were handed out — a delightful complimentary treat. A lively pool aerobics session added a splash of energy to the afternoon before we headed out onto the beach, soaking up the sun in the exclusive Imperial Club section, complete with luxurious cabana options and Instagram-worthy wooden swings.
Of course, it was a must that we paddled along the calm waters in a kayak, before retreating to the serene ambience of White Beach restaurant. Here, we sipped on vibrant cocktails and savoured delectable small bites, letting the gentle sea breeze and stunning views complete the moment.
As the sun disappeared, painting the sky in hues of pink and purple, we bid adieu to our sojourn. Before heading to the airport, we took a peaceful walk along the seafront opposite Atlantis, reflecting on how this destination just did not offer something for everyone but a place where shared moments turned into cherished family experiences — an extraordinary escape we won’t forget any time soon!
INR 45,000 onwards. At Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Multiple airlines offer daily direct flights to Dubai from all major Indian cities.