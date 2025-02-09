Spain's Toledo, the city of three cultures

The best view of Spain’s ancient capital Toledo is from Mirador del Valle—a lookout point to the south of the city that gives you a perspective of the monumental city. Perched on a hill top and nestled in a bend of the Tajo (Tagus) river, the old Toledo gleams gold. The church spires and bell towers soar above the town’s terracotta roofs forming a maze of cobbled streets visible even from a distance.

The 2,000-year-old Spanish town was ruled by the Romans, the Visigoths, the Arabs, and Castilian Christians. It was the capital of Spain twice in its history—once in the sixth century as the capital of the Spanish Visigothic Kingdom and later in the 16th century as the capital of the Spanish empire under King Carlos V.

Called the ‘City of Three Cultures’ in the Middle Ages when Christians, Muslims, and Jews all co-existed (somewhat) peacefully, Toledo’s varied cultural influence still shows in its architecture, culture, and food. A UNESCO World Heritage site since 1986, it represents Spanish culture more accurately than any other city.

The primatial Cathedral of Saint Mary of Toledo has been a place of worship since the sixth century when a church stood on the spot, later replaced by the city’s main mosque during Muslim rule, which was later destroyed in the 13th century to build the Cathedral.

The cathedral stands as an impressive symbol of medieval High Gothic architecture, complete with flying buttresses, ribbed vaults, pointed arches, and rose windows. It holds some of the oldest treasures like the 16th-century gold-and-silver monstrance—which is paraded on the streets on the Feast of Corpus Christi.

Don’t miss visiting the church’s sacristy—a long gallery adorned with paintings with timeless classics from El Greco, Caravaggio, Titian, Raphael, and Velázquez. El Greco, the Spanish Renaissance painter, was Toledo’s most famous resident and the city houses a museum dedicated to him. The city is home to many ancient churches, but if you have time for just one more, visit the Monasterio San Juan de los Reyes.