Here’s your guide to go festival hopping in Rajasthan this February

R ajasthan, India’s largest state, is a land of regal splendour, where ancient forts, golden deserts and vibrant traditions create an unparalleled cultural mosaic. February, in particular, transforms this historic region into a hub of artistic and musical celebrations, drawing visitors to its palatial cities and vast dunes. Three of the state’s most popular festivities — Jodhpur’s Sacred Spirit Festival, the Jaisalmer Desert Festival and the Udaipur World Music Festival — are all taking place this month and here’s your chance to cover them all in one go. Taking place back to back — these festivals not only honour Rajasthan’s glorious past but also promise a dynamic showcase of its living traditions, where local and international artistes come together for memorable events.

The 16th edition of the Sacred Spirit Festival, held at the majestic Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur, is a celebration of spiritual music and traditional arts. Scheduled to take place between February 13 to 15, attendees can immerse themselves in soulful performances by artistes from various spiritual traditions from the Orient, the West and Africa with classical, folk and sufi music taking the centre stage. Davide Ambrogio, Gypsy Beats and Khusal Trio are some of the headliners performing at the festival this year. Entry fee: ₹11,800. Stay at: RAAS Jodhpur.