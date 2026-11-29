On January 6, 2027, Living Jongksha adds another 100 tents roughly 35 kilometers from Shillong, anchoring guests in traditional Khasi village life through suites, a Crown Villa and Vista and premium tents. Reportedly, the sequence concludes on February 5, 2027, with Living Sakal A·duma, a 50-unit retreat of deluxe tents and Citrus Pods inside the Garo Hills’ Nokrek Biosphere Reserve, geared toward forest excursions and ecological immersion.

What distinguishes the project on paper is its emphasis on local integration. Both Living Jongksha and Living Sakal A·duma are slated to feature 30 stalls each for local artisans, weavers and home cooks, while architectural details draw on bamboo, wickerwork and Khasi and Jaintia handlooms. Guided by a stated Land First, People First and Culture First ethos, the circuit aims to disperse visitor spend beyond familiar names like Shillong, Sohra and Mawlynnong.