In the hills of northeastern India, tourism has long revolved around two poles: bustling stops along established circuits and rugged, off-grid exploration. With Living Meghalaya – The Meghalayan Tri-Escape, Meghalaya Tourism and hospitality partner Evoke Experiences are testing a third path — one that pairs upscale tented stays with structured community participation across three distinct landscapes.
Unveiled in Mumbai on November 16, 2026, the initiative brings 250 luxury tented accommodation units online in phases between December 2026 and February 2027. Rather than concentrating capacity in a single hub, the circuit links the state’s access corridor, mid-altitude village terrain and western biosphere reserve into a single multi-stop arc.
The rollout begins on December 15, 2026, with Living Umiam, a 100-tent property along the Guwahati–Shillong corridor overlooking the Umiam reservoir and surrounding pine hills. Positioned as an accessible gateway with suites, a Crown Villa and premium and deluxe tents, it leans into lakeside recreation, adventure activities and cultural programming.
On January 6, 2027, Living Jongksha adds another 100 tents roughly 35 kilometers from Shillong, anchoring guests in traditional Khasi village life through suites, a Crown Villa and Vista and premium tents. Reportedly, the sequence concludes on February 5, 2027, with Living Sakal A·duma, a 50-unit retreat of deluxe tents and Citrus Pods inside the Garo Hills’ Nokrek Biosphere Reserve, geared toward forest excursions and ecological immersion.
What distinguishes the project on paper is its emphasis on local integration. Both Living Jongksha and Living Sakal A·duma are slated to feature 30 stalls each for local artisans, weavers and home cooks, while architectural details draw on bamboo, wickerwork and Khasi and Jaintia handlooms. Guided by a stated Land First, People First and Culture First ethos, the circuit aims to disperse visitor spend beyond familiar names like Shillong, Sohra and Mawlynnong.
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