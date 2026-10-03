This Indian national park floats on water, and it’s home to a rare ‘dancing’ deer

Think about walking around a national park which is actually floating above the water level. This is the very concept of India's floating national park, which goes by the name of Keibul Lamjao National Park. This national park is located some 53 km away from Imphal and spreads around the southern part of Loktak Lake.

India's floating national park is built on living islands

The base of the park consists of large chunks of vegetation, soil, and organic material referred to as phumdis. These floating pieces of land float on the surface of the lake and are capable of supporting animals as well as humans. At certain times of the year, the floating grasslands float on the lake.