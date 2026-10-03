This Indian national park floats on water, and it’s home to a rare ‘dancing’ deer

Think about walking around a national park which is actually floating above the water level. This is the very concept of India's floating national park, which goes by the name of Keibul Lamjao National Park. This national park is located some 53 km away from Imphal and spreads around the southern part of Loktak Lake.
The base of the park consists of large chunks of vegetation, soil, and organic material referred to as phumdis. These floating pieces of land float on the surface of the lake and are capable of supporting animals as well as humans. At certain times of the year, the floating grasslands float on the lake.
Moreover, the park serves as the only remaining home of the endangered Sangai deer, which is also referred to as the brow-antlered deer or the 'dancing deer' of Manipur. It moves with such elegance on the floating vegetation beds that it seems as if it dances. This animal has a strong connection to the culture of Manipur. It was thought to have become extinct at some point, but it survived in this place.
Apart from Sangai, India's floating park is home to hog deer, otters, wild boar, and numerous birds. The migratory birds visit the place in huge numbers during the period from November to March.
Loktak Lake is the biggest freshwater lake in Northeast India and is referred to as the 'lifeline' of Manipur. This lake serves as a source of water, fish, food plants, and hydroelectricity to many people. Loktak Lake became an internationally important wetland according to the Ramsar Convention in 1990. Some islands of this lake include Sendra, Thanga, and Ithing.
For many generations, the people living near Loktak Lake have relied upon it as their source of food, agriculture, and sustenance. People can take boats and go around to see various aspects of the lake, along with animals and birds that live in it. They can also witness the sun rise and set over the lake.
India's floating national park can be accessed via NH-2, NH-37 and NH-29. The closest airport is the Tulihal International Airport, which is located 30 kilometres away from the district headquarters. Jiribam railway station is situated at a distance of 240 kilometres.
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