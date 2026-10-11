The Lepcha love story behind the Teesta and Rangit rivers in Sikkim

Desperate prayers followed, until Kahomfo, the partridge, offered millet to the mountain deity and pleaded for mercy on behalf of the imperilled living world. The Mother Goddess relented, the waters receded and the survivors were spared. Only then could the lovers reconcile, with Rongnyu soothing Rangit's fury and the pair resuming their journey together towards the plains, their waters meeting in a confluence that continues to hold significance in Lepcha cultural memory.



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