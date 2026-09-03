Itanagar to get air-connected with major Indian cities via Guwahati: What does it mean for travellers?

Popular passenger airline IndiGo is all set to expand air connectivity from Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh to several major cities through Guwahati from October 10, with proposed links to cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.
Officials noted that the proposed routes will give travellers from Itanagar easier access to major commercial hubs and metropolitan cities. An additional destination has also been proposed and is currently awaiting confirmation.
As shared by IndiGo’s Eastern Region authorities, the tentative schedule is subject to final approval from the airline. Flight routes, departure times, and frequencies may still be adjusted to align with operational needs and commercial demand.
The expansion aims to ease travel for business, education, tourism, and official work, while driving state-wide trade and investment.
Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ACCI) President Dr. Tarh Nachung welcomed the initiative, expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja for driving efforts to enhance regional air access.
According to the ACCI, enhanced connectivity will create significant advantages for local entrepreneurs, students, tourists, and professionals, further cementing Itanagar’s role as the primary gateway to the state.
The chamber emphasised that these routes are currently based on preliminary details and await final operational approval from IndiGo.
How will it help the travellers from metropolitan cities travelling to North East?
It will indeed help travellers, especially from the west and south to reach Arunachal Pradesh at a much-lesser time.
For example, if you are from Mumbai and want to travel to Arunachal Pradesh, you can either take a flight till Dibrugarh and book a taxi to reach Arunachal, or take a train from Mumbai to New Delhi, then another train from New Delhi to Assam's Tatibahar, and grab a taxi till Itanagar, or reach Guwahati from Mumbai via Patna, and finally reach Itanagar. While the first travel option will cost you something between 11,000-20,000 and 9 hours of travel time, the second and third options, though is budget-friendly and will cost you something between 3,000 to 14,000, will take 51.5 hours and and 59.5 hours respectively.
For cultural heritage and iconic landmarks, visit:
Ita Fort: Built in the 15th century, this historic brick fortress gives Itanagar its name. Beyond showcasing early regional architecture, it doubles as an elevated vantage point with panoramic views of the city framed by the Himalayas.
Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum: A central hub for local history, housing textiles, handicrafts, and archaeological artifacts that highlight the cultural traditions of Arunachal's diverse ethnic groups.
For nature and wildlife, visit:
Ganga Lake (Gyakar Sinyi): Surrounded by dense forest, this secluded lake offers a quiet setting for boating or lakeside walks amid native flora.
Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary: A protected sanctuary home to varied wildlife, indigenous orchids, and rare bird species.
Finally, for trekking and outdoor exploration, visit:
Sanctuary Forest Trails: Dense woodland routes throughout the Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary provide straightforward access to the region's biodiversity.
Ziro Valley Trek: A longer, scenic route leading into the home of the Apatani tribe, known for its distinct agricultural landscape and valley views.