Itanagar to get air-connected with major Indian cities via Guwahati: What does it mean for travellers?

Popular passenger airline IndiGo is all set to expand air connectivity from Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh to several major cities through Guwahati from October 10, with proposed links to cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

Officials noted that the proposed routes will give travellers from Itanagar easier access to major commercial hubs and metropolitan cities. An additional destination has also been proposed and is currently awaiting confirmation.

What IndiGo had to share about the new air connectivity from Itanagar?

As shared by IndiGo’s Eastern Region authorities, the tentative schedule is subject to final approval from the airline. Flight routes, departure times, and frequencies may still be adjusted to align with operational needs and commercial demand.

The expansion aims to ease travel for business, education, tourism, and official work, while driving state-wide trade and investment.