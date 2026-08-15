Jeff Bezos buys minority stake in Liverpool FC in £1.65 billion deal

Jeff Bezos has added a major football club to his growing investment portfolio after becoming part of a consortium that has acquired a minority stake in Liverpool FC.
Fenway Sports Group (FSG) — Liverpool’s majority owner — confirmed on Friday that it had reached an agreement with 1892 Holdings for the sale of a minority equity stake. The consortium is led by British-Indian businessman Amit Bhatia and includes Amazon founder Jeff and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin. The deal is understood to cover around 30% of Liverpool and values the Premier League club at approximately £5.5 billion.
For Jeff, the investment marks his first major move into football ownership. The Amazon founder is participating through K5 Sports, a K5 Global fund in which he is the lead investor. The other investors include the Mittal Family Trusts and EE Capital, the family office of Eduardo and his wife Elaine.
The consortium is being led by Amit, who has previous experience in English football. He was formerly a co-owner of Championship club Queens Park Rangers and is married to Vanisha Mittal, daughter of Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal. Amit will become Liverpool’s new vice-chairman and join the club’s expanded board.
Despite the arrival of the new investors, Liverpool’s overall ownership structure will remain largely unchanged. FSG will continue to hold the majority stake and retain operational control of the club. Jeff himself will not have a seat on Liverpool’s board.
The investment is being positioned as a long-term partnership. According to Liverpool, the consortium brings experience from global business, technology and investment, with the group expected to work alongside FSG and the club’s leadership to explore opportunities that can support Liverpool on and off the pitch.
The deal also marks a striking change in Liverpool’s financial journey under FSG. The American sports investment group bought the club in 2010 for £300 million. Sixteen years later, the latest transaction puts Liverpool’s overall value at roughly £5.5 billion.
The transaction remains subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions. Once completed, Jeff will become part of the ownership group behind one of English football’s most recognisable clubs, adding Liverpool to his interests beyond Amazon, Blue Origin and his other investments.