Jeff Bezos buys minority stake in Liverpool FC in £1.65 billion deal

Jeff Bezos has added a major football club to his growing investment portfolio after becoming part of a consortium that has acquired a minority stake in Liverpool FC.

Jeff Bezos’ Liverpool FC investment explained

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) — Liverpool’s majority owner — confirmed on Friday that it had reached an agreement with 1892 Holdings for the sale of a minority equity stake. The consortium is led by British-Indian businessman Amit Bhatia and includes Amazon founder Jeff and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin. The deal is understood to cover around 30% of Liverpool and values the Premier League club at approximately £5.5 billion.