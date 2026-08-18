National sports awards 2025: Tejaswin Shankar and badminton stars lead Arjuna honours

India’s sporting fraternity has celebrated another landmark year as the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the recipients of the prestigious National Sports Awards 2025. Seventeen standout athletes have been selected for the esteemed Arjuna Award, spotlighting exceptional talent across track and field, badminton, chess and boxing.

National sports awards 2025 winners list

Headlining the honours is decathlete Tejaswin Shankar, whose historic bronze medal with 7,976 points at the Commonwealth Games followed an Asian Games silver. Tejaswin continues to redefine multi-discipline athletics across the nation. Joining him in the limelight are badminton sensations Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. The formidable pair, who previously clinched a memorable Commonwealth Games medal in Birmingham, have cemented their status as the country's premier women's doubles duo through remarkable consistency and sportsmanship.

Athletics features strongly on this year's roster, with runners Muhammed Ajmal V and Priyanka Goswami joining Tejaswin among the honourees. Boxer Narender Berwal also earned recognition following a stellar campaign that yielded a heavyweight silver medal in Glasgow. Chess prodigies Vidit Gujrathi and Divya Deshmukh take their places among the celebrated elite, whilst hockey stars Lalremsiami Hmarzote and Rajkumar Pal bolster the lineup.