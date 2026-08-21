English singer Laura Wright calls singing Pakistan’s national anthem a ’real challenge’

The Pakistani national anthem was sung in Urdu by British mezzo-soprano Laura Wright before the first test between Pakistan and England at Headingley. This performance by the singer received criticism on social media, but she had tried hard to get the pronunciation right. The singer is famous for singing national anthems at big events all around the world.
According to Laura Wright, she had already learned how to speak Urdu for about six months before reciting the national anthem of Pakistan. It should be noted that she stated that she does not take any such request lightly and considers whether she has enough time to learn it properly. She captioned it, saying, "I've had many sleepless nights leading up to today."
She further added, "Those moments out on the pitch can seem so short, but there’s so much that goes on behind the scenes to get there. Hours of rehearsals, research, preparation and learning all lead up to those few minutes — and then, of course, there are the nerves, which can change everything in the moment!"
The vocalist clarified that the songs of India and Pakistan were especially difficult because of the language. She stated that the preparation was much more than just being asked to sing an easy song like Jerusalem.
She further added that, "I’m incredibly proud to get these opportunities and to keep pushing myself outside of my comfort zone. Each experience teaches me something new, builds my confidence and reminds me how much work goes into those moments that can be over in the blink of an eye."
In her preparations for the Pakistani national anthem, she spent six months learning the language of Urdu. It’s not only about knowing the tune of the song. She listens to the language properly and learns about the pronunciations, intonations, and the meaning of the song. This is one of the key factors in her professional life.
However, this was not the first time Laura Wright had encountered this issue. Laura sang India's national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, when India played a Test match against England in the year 2025. Laura Wright stated that performing the anthem for the first time was nerve-wracking.