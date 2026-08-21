English singer Laura Wright calls singing Pakistan’s national anthem a ’real challenge’

The Pakistani national anthem was sung in Urdu by British mezzo-soprano Laura Wright before the first test between Pakistan and England at Headingley. This performance by the singer received criticism on social media, but she had tried hard to get the pronunciation right. The singer is famous for singing national anthems at big events all around the world.

Laura Wright’s preparation for the Pakistani national anthem took six months

According to Laura Wright, she had already learned how to speak Urdu for about six months before reciting the national anthem of Pakistan. It should be noted that she stated that she does not take any such request lightly and considers whether she has enough time to learn it properly. She captioned it, saying, "I've had many sleepless nights leading up to today."