Premier League 2026-27: Six youngsters to watch this season

Every Premier League season brings with it a new generation of footballers looking to make their mark. While established stars continue to dominate headlines, young players often provide some of the most exciting moments of the campaign. From teenage sensations breaking into senior squads to highly rated prospects waiting for their opportunity, the 2026-27 season could see several youngsters take the next step in their careers. Here are six young players to keep an eye on this season.
At just 16, Max Dowman has already become one of Arsenal’s most talked-about academy graduates. The attacking midfielder made history by becoming one of the youngest players to feature in the Premier League and impressed with his confidence despite his age. Known for his technical ability, creativity and composure on the ball, Max represents Arsenal’s continued focus on developing young talent. With Mikel Arteta willing to give opportunities to academy players, the youngster could continue to gain valuable first-team experience this season.
Manchester United have always had a reputation for promoting players from their academy and Shea Lacey is among the latest names generating excitement. The winger has been highly rated for his close control, creativity and ability to play in attacking positions. After dealing with injury setbacks in recent seasons, Shea will be hoping to make his mark and become a regular presence around the first team.
Rio Ngumoha is one of the most exciting young attackers in English football right now. After joining Liverpool from Chelsea’s academy, the winger quickly attracted attention with his pace, direct running and confidence in the final third. The teenager enjoyed a breakthrough 2025-26 campaign, making Premier League appearances and becoming one of Liverpool’s youngest-ever goalscorers. With Liverpool entering a new phase, Rio could have an important role to play as he continues his development.
Chelsea’s academy has produced several first-team players in recent years and Reggie Walsh is another youngster hoping to follow that path. The midfielder has impressed with his technical qualities, awareness and ability to control the tempo of a game. With Chelsea continuing to invest in young talent, Reggie could get opportunities to showcase his abilities at senior level.
Sunderland had a good 2025-26 season finishing seventh in the table and qualifying for the Europa League and this provides Chris Rigg with the perfect platform to test himself against some of the best players in the world. The midfielder has already gained valuable first-team experience despite his young age and has earned praise for his maturity, energy and understanding of the game. This season could accelerate his development and introduce him to a wider audience.
Unlike some players on this list, Archie Gray has already experienced senior football at the highest level. The versatile midfielder joined Tottenham after making a name for himself at Leeds United and has shown his ability to operate in multiple positions. At only 20, Archie has the maturity and technical ability to become an important player for Tottenham. The 2026-27 season could be another step towards establishing himself as one of England’s most promising young talents.
As clubs continue to trust younger players, the Premier League remains one of the best stages for emerging footballers to announce themselves. These six names could be among the youngsters making headlines throughout the season.