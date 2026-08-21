Premier League 2026-27: Six youngsters to watch this season

Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur)

Unlike some players on this list, Archie Gray has already experienced senior football at the highest level. The versatile midfielder joined Tottenham after making a name for himself at Leeds United and has shown his ability to operate in multiple positions. At only 20, Archie has the maturity and technical ability to become an important player for Tottenham. The 2026-27 season could be another step towards establishing himself as one of England’s most promising young talents.

As clubs continue to trust younger players, the Premier League remains one of the best stages for emerging footballers to announce themselves. These six names could be among the youngsters making headlines throughout the season.