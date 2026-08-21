What does Manchester United’s new third kit signify?

Manchester United’s new third kit for the 2026/27 season steps away from the club’s familiar red and instead draws inspiration from the city, its communities and its cultural history. Created by adidas, the ivory, maroon and green shirt is intended to reflect the character of Manchester beyond the football pitch.
One of the strongest connections is to Salford Lads and Girls Club — the historic community centre that features prominently in the launch campaign. Known for its work with young people and its place in the city’s cultural history, the venue provides a natural setting for a kit that focuses on community and youth culture.
The colours have been chosen with similar references in mind. The ivory base gives the shirt a simple, understated appearance, while the maroon detailing is linked to the red-brick buildings that are characteristic of Manchester and Salford. The green elements take inspiration from the wooden doors of Salford Lads and Girls Club, giving the colour palette a more direct connection to the location.
The design also uses the Manchester United Devil emblem in place of the club’s full crest. The symbol has featured on previous United kits and offers a cleaner look while still retaining a strong link to the club.
The launch campaign further reinforces the connection with Manchester’s wider culture. United players and former stars appear alongside personalities from the city’s music and online communities, including rapper Aitch and streamer AngryGinge. Their presence reflects the way football, music and youth culture continue to overlap in the city.
Rather than simply putting a different colour combination on the pitch, the kit attempts to tell a story about the environment surrounding Manchester United. The club’s identity has always been closely connected to the city, and this design brings that relationship into focus.
For supporters, the shirt will ultimately be another addition to the club’s collection. But its design is intended to represent more than Manchester United itself. Through its colours, location references and campaign, the third kit offers a snapshot of the city’s architecture, community and contemporary culture.