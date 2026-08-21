What does Manchester United’s new third kit signify?

A tribute to Manchester

One of the strongest connections is to Salford Lads and Girls Club — the historic community centre that features prominently in the launch campaign. Known for its work with young people and its place in the city’s cultural history, the venue provides a natural setting for a kit that focuses on community and youth culture.

The colours have been chosen with similar references in mind. The ivory base gives the shirt a simple, understated appearance, while the maroon detailing is linked to the red-brick buildings that are characteristic of Manchester and Salford. The green elements take inspiration from the wooden doors of Salford Lads and Girls Club, giving the colour palette a more direct connection to the location.