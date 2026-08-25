Usain Bolt got engaged to his longtime partner Kasi Bennett, on his 40th birthday celebrations

Usain bolt sure known to make his birthday celebrations all the more memorable! The Summer Olympics legend who just turned 40, popped the question to his longtime partner Kasi Bennett during the celebrations; and now the two are officially engaged.
Sportsman Usain Bolt is finally engaged to his partner Kasi Bennett after being in a relationship for over a decade and co-parenting three children together. Usain proposed her amidst his birthday celebrations in Jamaica. He got down on his knees, microphone still in hand, and in front of friends and family proposed his lady love. The move was a complete surprise and definitely evoked cheers of joy from everyone. Kasi, now proudly sports a five carat diamond on her fingers, although not much about the exact make of the ring has been publicly released so far. Moreover, whether it was pre-planned by Usain or not, one cannot pinpoint but the couple did wear matching colours to the occasion. While Usain stunned in a sage green waistcoat, tie and white suit with checks, Kasi wore an embellished sage green cocktail dress with lots of shine and beads.
Who is Kasi Bennett?
Kasi has been Usain’s partner for more than a decade. A Jamaican entrepreneur and model by profession she is also the mother of his three children – Olympia Lightning (2020) and twins, Thunder and Saint Leo (2021).
A timeline to remember
The duo is said to have been dating since 2013 but they kept their relationship under wraps for most of their first four years. It was only in 2016, Rio Olympics that the pair started receiving wide exposure. In 2020, their first child Olympia Lightning was born and in 2021 Thunder and Saint Leo followed. And finally in 2026, the couple has gotten engaged. While they shared their engagement pictures on social media, there are no reports of them planning to marry anytime soon. Nevertheless, the engagement itself is a significant elevation of their relationship status. Whether marriage will follow soon or not, only time will tell. On the work front Usain has just been named as a registered footballer for the Manchester-based Veterans team.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.