Usain Bolt got engaged to his longtime partner Kasi Bennett, on his 40th birthday celebrations

Sportsman Usain Bolt is finally engaged to his partner Kasi Bennett after being in a relationship for over a decade and co-parenting three children together. Usain proposed her amidst his birthday celebrations in Jamaica. He got down on his knees, microphone still in hand, and in front of friends and family proposed his lady love. The move was a complete surprise and definitely evoked cheers of joy from everyone. Kasi, now proudly sports a five carat diamond on her fingers, although not much about the exact make of the ring has been publicly released so far. Moreover, whether it was pre-planned by Usain or not, one cannot pinpoint but the couple did wear matching colours to the occasion. While Usain stunned in a sage green waistcoat, tie and white suit with checks, Kasi wore an embellished sage green cocktail dress with lots of shine and beads.

Who is Kasi Bennett?

Kasi has been Usain’s partner for more than a decade. A Jamaican entrepreneur and model by profession she is also the mother of his three children – Olympia Lightning (2020) and twins, Thunder and Saint Leo (2021).