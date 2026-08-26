How many Indian tennis players have won the US Open?

With the US Open currently underway, here’s a look at India's best and their achievements at Flushing Meadows.
India’s most decorated tennis star, Leander Paes, leads the country’s tally with five US Open titles. He won the men’s doubles crown in 2006 with Czech Republic’s Martin Damm, in 2009 with another Czech, Lukáš Dlouhý, and in 2013 alongside Radek Štěpánek. Paes also claimed two mixed doubles titles, in 2009 with Zimbabwe’s Cara Black and in 2015 with Martina Hingis.
A pioneer of Indian tennis, former world No. 1 doubles player Mahesh Bhupathi has won three US Open titles. He lifted the men’s doubles trophy in 2002 alongside Belarus’ Max Mirnyi, and won two mixed doubles titles — in 1999 with Japan’s Ai Sugiyama and in 2005 with Slovakia’s Daniela Hantuchová. Bhupathi became the first Indian to be crowned US Open champion.
Former world No. 1 women’s doubles player Sania Mirza, another name synonymous with Indian tennis, won the mixed doubles title at Flushing Meadows in 2014 alongside Brazil’s Bruno Soares. She then added the women’s doubles crown the following year, partnering with Swiss legend Martina Hingis.