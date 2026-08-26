How many Indian tennis players have won the US Open?

A pioneer of Indian tennis, former world No. 1 doubles player Mahesh Bhupathi has won three US Open titles. He lifted the men’s doubles trophy in 2002 alongside Belarus’ Max Mirnyi, and won two mixed doubles titles — in 1999 with Japan’s Ai Sugiyama and in 2005 with Slovakia’s Daniela Hantuchová. Bhupathi became the first Indian to be crowned US Open champion.