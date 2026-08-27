Trans cricketer Anaya Bangar eyes comeback as Cricket Australia gives the go-ahead

Former Mumbai under-19 cricketer Anaya Bangar (who was previously known as Aryan Bangar ) has secured a clear pathway to restart her competitive career after Cricket Australia cleared her to play community cricket.

The 25-year-old athlete, who is the daughter of former India cricketer and batting coach Sanjay Bangar, now has her sights firmly set on March 2027 as a pivotal milestone to pursue elite women’s cricket and a potential spot in the Women’s Big Bash League.

Anaya Bangar targets 2027 cricket return in Australia

Anaya turned to Australian authorities after receiving no response to enquiries sent to Indian cricket officials regarding regulations for transgender women in domestic sport. Cricket Australia reached its verdict following a comprehensive review of her medical records, surgical documents, blood tests and an independent testing report from Manchester Metropolitan University’s Institute of Sport.

Under the governing body’s Transgender and Gender Diverse Players in Elite Cricket Policy, athletes must maintain serum testosterone concentrations below 10 nmol/L for at least 12 continuous months. Anaya will undergo an official blood test assessment in March 2027 to determine her eligibility for professional tournaments.