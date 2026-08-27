Trans cricketer Anaya Bangar eyes comeback as Cricket Australia gives the go-ahead

Former Mumbai under-19 cricketer Anaya Bangar (who was previously known as Aryan Bangar ) has secured a clear pathway to restart her competitive career after Cricket Australia cleared her to play community cricket.
The 25-year-old athlete, who is the daughter of former India cricketer and batting coach Sanjay Bangar, now has her sights firmly set on March 2027 as a pivotal milestone to pursue elite women’s cricket and a potential spot in the Women’s Big Bash League.
Anaya turned to Australian authorities after receiving no response to enquiries sent to Indian cricket officials regarding regulations for transgender women in domestic sport. Cricket Australia reached its verdict following a comprehensive review of her medical records, surgical documents, blood tests and an independent testing report from Manchester Metropolitan University’s Institute of Sport.
Under the governing body’s Transgender and Gender Diverse Players in Elite Cricket Policy, athletes must maintain serum testosterone concentrations below 10 nmol/L for at least 12 continuous months. Anaya will undergo an official blood test assessment in March 2027 to determine her eligibility for professional tournaments.
“I am preparing to return to women’s cricket in Australia with the aim of pursuing elite cricket from March 2027,” Anaya shared. “This has not been an automatic or an informal process. Cricket Australia has a framework designed to balance fairness, competitive integrity and inclusion in women’s sport, and my case has been considered through that framework.”
For now, Anaya is actively searching for a local Australian club to begin training and rebuilding her competitive form. She remains adamant that qualification criteria only provide an entry route rather than guaranteed selection.
“Cricket Australia has given me a pathway, which does not mean that I have been given a place in a team. I still have to train, compete, perform and earn that opportunity,” Anaya explained. “I don’t expect my history or my identity to earn me a place on a cricket team. I want my cricket to earn me a place on a cricket team.”