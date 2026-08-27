Kehlani hospitalised, cancels two tour stops after sudden illness

Despite the setback, Kehlani signaled this is a pause rather than a full stop. She confirmed the Kehlani World Tour is set to resume on August 29 in Richmond, Virginia, at the Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront. From there, the tour has a long runway left, continuing through September and wrapping up in early October with a hometown-adjacent finale in San Francisco.

She's also been open recently about recovering from a sinus surgery, describing years of breathing difficulty caused by blocked nasal canals — a procedure she said would finally let her use her "full breath capacity" on this tour. It's not yet clear whether that surgery is connected in any way to this week's swallowing episode, or if the two are unrelated.

Fans holding tickets to the Camden or D.C. shows should watch Kehlani's official channels for updates on refunds or rescheduled dates, as promoters typically finalise those decisions within a few days of a cancellation.