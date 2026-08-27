Kehlani hospitalised, cancels two tour stops after sudden illness

Kehlani is hitting pause on her world tour after a frightening health scare landed her in the hospital this week. The Grammy-winning singer took to social media on August 26 to tell fans she was cancelling her upcoming shows in Camden, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C., after a sudden illness left her unable to swallow.
Kehlani wrote on her Instagram post, “after two off days feeling completely normal.. ive been up all night unable to swallow & in so much pain. i just left the hospital & am not cleared to sing for the next two shows. i'm so sorry Camden & DC. my team is working on a solution. breaks my heart to have to ever do this. i do everything i'm supposed to to ensure my health stays up to par & it still isn't guaranteed. we will pick back up in Virginia.”
Despite the setback, Kehlani signaled this is a pause rather than a full stop. She confirmed the Kehlani World Tour is set to resume on August 29 in Richmond, Virginia, at the Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront. From there, the tour has a long runway left, continuing through September and wrapping up in early October with a hometown-adjacent finale in San Francisco.
She's also been open recently about recovering from a sinus surgery, describing years of breathing difficulty caused by blocked nasal canals — a procedure she said would finally let her use her "full breath capacity" on this tour. It's not yet clear whether that surgery is connected in any way to this week's swallowing episode, or if the two are unrelated.
Fans holding tickets to the Camden or D.C. shows should watch Kehlani's official channels for updates on refunds or rescheduled dates, as promoters typically finalise those decisions within a few days of a cancellation.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.