After Brazil, India to play against Uruguay: When and where will the match take place?

More good news for football fans in India! The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced that the India football team will face two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay in another major international fixture. The news comes shortly after it was confirmed that India will play Brazil on October 3 in Kolkata.
India is all set to face another major international football giant as they prepare to host Uruguay in a friendly match. The India-Uruguay match will take place on October 6, 2026 at Kolkata's iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), the same venue scheduled to host the India-Brazil match.
With this, India has now booked a very busy and of course, historic FIFA window. Besides Brazil and Uruguay, it was also announced that the country's football team will meet Panama on September 26, kicking off the much-talked about series of tough international friendlies. This match will take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
In a statement, AIFF said, "The fixture will be India's third high-profile international friendly of the window, following the match against Panama on September 26 in Bengaluru and the much-anticipated encounter against five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 in Kolkata."
With three back-to-back matches all set up, India will now prepare to be in their best shape so that they can face three very strong teams one after the other, in a span of just 11 days. AIFF believes that the matches will be a great learning experience for Indian footballers.
"One of the most decorated teams in international football, Uruguay are currently ranked 20th in the FIFA World Ranking. The current head coach of Uruguay, Diego Forlán, played for Mumbai City FC in 2016.
La Celeste's arrival in Kolkata adds another major fixture to an unprecedented run of international football for Indian fans, with three World Cup-playing nations — Panama, Brazil and Uruguay — set to visit the country within the same FIFA window", the AIFF statement further read.
While Indian fans are excited to host three high-ranked football teams, experts and former Indian footballers have expressed skepticism regarding AIFF's decision to host such large scale matches at a time Indian football is desperate for funding and infrastructure.
As the debate rages on, Kolkata prepares to host two top football teams in October as big names of international football are expected to set foot in the city.
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