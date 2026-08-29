After Brazil, India to play against Uruguay: When and where will the match take place?

In a statement, AIFF said, "The fixture will be India's third high-profile international friendly of the window, following the match against Panama on September 26 in Bengaluru and the much-anticipated encounter against five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 in Kolkata."

India to play in three international friendlies at home

With three back-to-back matches all set up, India will now prepare to be in their best shape so that they can face three very strong teams one after the other, in a span of just 11 days. AIFF believes that the matches will be a great learning experience for Indian footballers.