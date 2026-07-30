India to face Brazil in historic international friendly at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium

The Brazilian National Team's schedule continues. After the friendlies in Australia, our next destination will be India, where we will write an unprecedented chapter in our history. On October 3, the National Team will take the field for the first time on Indian soil, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. It will be a special encounter with a country that hosts the largest international fanbase of the Brazilian National Team and that, for generations, has followed the history of Brazilian football with immense affection and passion. We are eager to live this moment alongside millions of Indian fans! See you in Kolkata," the CBF said in a statement.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) also confirmed the news. "A date for the history books. India vs Brazil FIFA International Friendly at Salt Lake Stadium on October 3," the AIFF posted on its official X handle.

The October 3 fixture will see India face their highest-ranked opponents since the FIFA World Ranking system was introduced in 1992, with Brazil currently sitting fifth in the global rankings.

Brazil is captained by Marquinhos and features experienced stars such as Casemiro and Matheus Cunha; the team will head to India after completing two previously scheduled friendlies against Australia in Queensland on September 25 and 29.

The match comes a few months after Brazil's FIFA World Cup campaign ended with a Round of 16 exit. Despite that setback, the Selecao continue to enjoy a huge following in India, particularly in Kolkata, where fans once again filled the city's streets with Brazil's famous yellow and green colours throughout the tournament.