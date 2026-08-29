National Sports Day: How hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand continues to inspire a healthier, fitter nation

Born in 1905, Dhyan captured global imagination by steering India to three consecutive Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936. Known widely as the ‘Hockey Wizard’, Dhyan famously honed his skills under the moonlight after completing demanding military shifts. His breathtaking ball control and scoring tally of more than 400 international goals established an unmatched era of sporting dominance.

Yet National Sports Day is far more than a retrospective look at golden triumphs; it serves as a dynamic catalyst for healthy living and grassroots wellness. Key initiatives such as the Fit India Movement and the Khelo India programme have redefined everyday health habits, motivating citizens of all generations to adopt active routines. From community runs to school athletic festivals, the occasion underscores that physical fitness is an essential lifestyle choice.

The observance also marks the prestigious conferment of honours, including the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. As modern Indians seek greater balance, vitality and physical resilience in their daily routines, the hockey legend’s legacy remains a guiding beacon: true mastery begins with consistency, discipline and an enduring passion for movement.