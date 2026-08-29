Why are Premier League clubs going back to their old logos and retro crests?

There is also a business reason. Football shirts are expensive and clubs release new ones every season. Giving a shirt a link to a famous period in the club’s history can make it feel more special and collectible.

In a way, football clubs are finding that one of the best ways to make a new shirt interesting is to make part of it look old.

For fans, that may be the biggest attraction. The shirt might belong to the 2026/27 season, but the badge can take them back to a different time in the club’s history.