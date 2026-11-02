Sports

F1 2026: Mexico City Grand Prix race saw collisions, 200mph crashes, and more

Off the start, front-row starter Lewis Hamilton collided with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc entering Turn 1, triggering internal radio fury...
2026 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix race saw collisions, 200mph crashes and more
2026 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix turned into an high-altitude thriller of attrition, tactical gambits and raw mayhem
Updated on
2 min read

An absolute cauldron of chaos erupted at 2,200 meters above sea level as the 2026 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix turned into an high-altitude thriller of attrition, tactical gambits and raw mayhem. The drama sparked before the first braking zone. Off the start, front-row starter Lewis Hamilton collided with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc entering Turn 1, triggering internal radio fury and leaving both cars compromised.

The race was punctuated by neutralisations of safety cars and red flags

Sensing the blood in the water, mid-pack opportunistic moves unfolded fast: midfield chargers Franco Colapinto and Arvid Lindblad sliced through the turn-one chaos to briefly push Lando Norris down the order, while George Russell copped a heavy 10-second penalty for clashing with Isack Hadjar during an over-aggressive opening lap maneuver.

The race was punctuated by neutralisations. On lap 44, Valtteri Bottas suffered a terrifying front-left suspension failure under heavy braking at 200 mph. His helpless Cadillac slammed hard into the Tec-Pro barriers at Turn 1, shattering the car and bringing out a 35-minute Red Flag to repair the damaged barriers.

The red flag completely threw pit lane strategy into disarray, handing Max Verstappen — who had brilliantly charged from 5th on the grid by executing clinical passes on Hamilton and Leclerc — complete control at the restart. Just as the battle for the win reached its boiling point, Arvid Lindblad crashed hard on lap 58, bringing out a late Safety Car that bunched up the entire pack for a breathless sprint to the finish.

Through all the wreckage, pit-lane start hero Liam Lawson carved through the field from P22 to P7, while Max Verstappen held off a furious late assault from Hamilton to take a sensational victory. Yet amidst all the madness, a quiet third-place finish for Kimi Antonelli was enough to seal history, crowning the 20-year-old Mercedes prodigy as the youngest Formula 1 World Champion of all time.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsAppTelegram and YouTube channels.

2026 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix race saw collisions, 200mph crashes and more
How Kimi Antonelli became Formula 1’s youngest world champion!
Formula One 2026
2026 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X