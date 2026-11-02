F1 2026: Mexico City Grand Prix race saw collisions, 200mph crashes, and more

The red flag completely threw pit lane strategy into disarray, handing Max Verstappen — who had brilliantly charged from 5th on the grid by executing clinical passes on Hamilton and Leclerc — complete control at the restart. Just as the battle for the win reached its boiling point, Arvid Lindblad crashed hard on lap 58, bringing out a late Safety Car that bunched up the entire pack for a breathless sprint to the finish.

Through all the wreckage, pit-lane start hero Liam Lawson carved through the field from P22 to P7, while Max Verstappen held off a furious late assault from Hamilton to take a sensational victory. Yet amidst all the madness, a quiet third-place finish for Kimi Antonelli was enough to seal history, crowning the 20-year-old Mercedes prodigy as the youngest Formula 1 World Champion of all time.