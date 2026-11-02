How Kimi Antonelli became Formula 1’s youngest world champion!

On his F1 debut in Melbourne, the driver qualified cleanly and brought the car home in P4 during his opening race in Australia. He did not wait too long and that same year in Canada, he claimed a composure-filled P3 finish in Montreal to score his maiden F1 podium. He ended his rookie year 7th in the standings with 150 points and 3 podiums, laying the operational groundwork with race engineer Peter Bonnington.

Armed with Mercedes’ potent 2026 machine, Kimi Antonelli transformed from promising sophomore to title leader. At Chinese GP in Spring this year, he earned his first career pole position and converted it into a masterclass victory, becoming Formula 1's youngest-ever pole-sitter and the first Italian driver to win a Grand Prix since 2006. By the time he achieved five consecutive Grand Prix victories (Japan, Miami, Canada, Monaco and Madrid), everyone in the sport knew Kimi was going to clinch that cup!