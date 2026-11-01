2026 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix Qualifying: Hamilton ends pole drought

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri suffered a surprise Q2 elimination after failing to string together a clean final sector, ending up 13th. Lando Norris topped the segment with a 1:16.728. Max Verstappen briefly set the benchmark before Lewis Hamilton posted a 1:16.514. George Russell fell short by nine-thousandths, securing a front-row start for Mercedes. Charles Leclerc completed Q3 in 3rd, while title leader Kimi Antonelli placed 4th.

Max Verstappen received a 1-place penalty following a collision with Liam Lawson during Friday FP2, dropping his initial 4th-place qualifying effort to 5th on the grid. Qualifying 8th on track, Liam Lawson initially earned a 1-place penalty for the FP2 clash with Verstappen. However, stewards disqualified him from qualifying results due to a technical infringement post-session.