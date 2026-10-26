2026 F1 US Grand Prix report: Kimi Antonelli claims an easy victory in Austin

The 2026 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix delivered a masterclass in modern Grand Prix racing at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. Mercedes rookie sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli converted pole position into a commanding victory, tightening his grip on the 2026 World Drivers' Championship. However, key performances across the grid kept the mathematical title race alive heading into the final stretch of the season.
Starting from pole on C3 medium tyres, Antonelli executed a seamless launch off the line. While competitors on aggressive soft tyres squabbled behind him during the opening lap, Kimi carved out an immediate two-second cushion. Managing his single-stop strategy on medium and hard compounds with surgical precision, the Italian controlled the 56-lap Grand Prix, crossing the line 13.078 seconds clear to record his 9th victory of the 2026 season.
The race behind Antonelli featured intense tactical variation. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) jumped Max Verstappen (Red Bull) off the start line. Red Bull opted for an aggressive two-stop strategy for Verstappen, starting on softs before switching to mediums. Leclerc and teammate Lewis Hamilton countered with extended mid-race stints before making late pit stops for fresh rubber. Charles’ late-race pace proved decisive as he sliced past Max into Turn 12 to secure P2. Max held off a late surge from Hamilton to finish third, completing a podium composed of three different constructors.
For Kimi Antonelli to seal the Drivers’ Championship in Austin, he needed a race win combined with George Russell finishing P9 or lower and Lewis Hamilton missing the top four. A late Virtual Safety Car — triggered on Lap 48 by Valtteri Bottas’s Cadillac stopping on track — neutralised late gap closing. Lewis Hamilton’s P4 finish and Russell’s P8 recovery ensured that Antonelli’s title celebrations were held off until the Mexican Grand Prix.
Following Round 19, Antonelli leads the Drivers' Championship with 365 points. He holds a 123-point advantage over teammate George Russell (242 pts) with 125 points remaining across the final five races. Mercedes continues to lead the Constructors' Championship with 607 points.
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