2026 F1 US Grand Prix report: Kimi Antonelli claims an easy victory in Austin

Starting from pole on C3 medium tyres, Antonelli executed a seamless launch off the line. While competitors on aggressive soft tyres squabbled behind him during the opening lap, Kimi carved out an immediate two-second cushion. Managing his single-stop strategy on medium and hard compounds with surgical precision, the Italian controlled the 56-lap Grand Prix, crossing the line 13.078 seconds clear to record his 9th victory of the 2026 season.

The race behind Antonelli featured intense tactical variation. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) jumped Max Verstappen (Red Bull) off the start line. Red Bull opted for an aggressive two-stop strategy for Verstappen, starting on softs before switching to mediums. Leclerc and teammate Lewis Hamilton countered with extended mid-race stints before making late pit stops for fresh rubber. Charles’ late-race pace proved decisive as he sliced past Max into Turn 12 to secure P2. Max held off a late surge from Hamilton to finish third, completing a podium composed of three different constructors.