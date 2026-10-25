2026 F1 United States Grand Prix Qualifying: Kimi beats Max to claim pole

Under the scorching Texas sun and amid gusting winds sweeping across the undulating Circuit of The Americas, Andrea Kimi Antonelli took a defining step toward Formula 1 immortality. The teenage prodigy —entering the weekend with a commanding 102-point World Championship lead — delivered a masterclass in precision driving to snatch pole position for the 2026 F1 United States Grand Prix. Clocking a sensational 1:34.035 on his initial Q3 run, Antonelli laid down a benchmark that left his rivals completely unanswered.
Heading into Saturday afternoon, Scuderia Ferrari looked like the outright favorites after sweeping the practice sessions, with Charles Leclerc pacing FP1/FP2 and Lewis Hamilton topping FP3. As Q1 got underway, track limits immediately surfaced as the weekend's primary villain. Drivers struggled to keep their machinery within white lines over COTA’s notoriously treacherous, bumpy asphalt.
McLaren’s Lando Norris set the initial pace in Q1 with a 1:35.029, while lower-grid teams attempted complex tow strategies. In Q2, Leclerc appeared to maintain Ferrari’s charge by heading the timesheets with a 1:34.198, closely trailed by Antonelli and George Russell. Meanwhile, major shocks unfolded at the bottom: Williams suffered a double Q1 exit with Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, while Cadillac's Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas languished at the rear.
When the green light illuminated for the Q3 shootout, swirling crosswinds began to severely compromise aerodynamic balance. Russell established the early target with a 1:34.476, but Antonelli demolished his teammate’s marker on his first flyer, firing through the technical sector two to stop the clocks at 1:34.035.Max Verstappen pushed his Red Bull to the absolute limit over the crest of Turn 1, splitting the Mercedes entries to grab P2 (+0.179s).
Verstappen's young teammate Isack Hadjar produced one of the standout performances of the afternoon, putting his Red Bull in P3. Ferrari's threat unexpectedly dissolved in the final moments; Leclerc and Hamilton could manage no better than P4 and P5. McLaren endured a dismal final phase as Lando Norris had his best lap deleted for track limit violations, dropping him to P8 behind teammate Oscar Piastri (P7).
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