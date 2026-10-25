2026 F1 United States Grand Prix Qualifying: Kimi beats Max to claim pole

When the green light illuminated for the Q3 shootout, swirling crosswinds began to severely compromise aerodynamic balance. Russell established the early target with a 1:34.476, but Antonelli demolished his teammate’s marker on his first flyer, firing through the technical sector two to stop the clocks at 1:34.035.Max Verstappen pushed his Red Bull to the absolute limit over the crest of Turn 1, splitting the Mercedes entries to grab P2 (+0.179s).

Verstappen's young teammate Isack Hadjar produced one of the standout performances of the afternoon, putting his Red Bull in P3. Ferrari's threat unexpectedly dissolved in the final moments; Leclerc and Hamilton could manage no better than P4 and P5. McLaren endured a dismal final phase as Lando Norris had his best lap deleted for track limit violations, dropping him to P8 behind teammate Oscar Piastri (P7).