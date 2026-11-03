BWF Tour: Why PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen paid their own expenses after funding conflict

Indian badminton players PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen had to manage expenses from their own pockets during the recent European leg of the BWF World Tour after the Sports Authority of India (SAI) did not release funding for the contingent. The development came to light on November 3, following the pair's title-winning performances at the Hylo Open in Saarbrücken, Germany.

The Indian contingent was scheduled to compete in four consecutive tournaments across Finland, Denmark, France and Germany. According to reports, players were informed just days before the Arctic Open began on October 6 that the expected government funding would not be available.

Sindhu revealed that she was surprised by the development and had not encountered a similar situation before. She said she arranged some of the expenses herself, while Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), an organisation that supports Indian athletes, also provided assistance.

Why Did PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen have to pay from their own pockets?

The funding issue reportedly arose after the Badminton Association of India (BAI) failed to submit the required proposal within the stipulated deadline. According to a senior SAI official, the federation had not submitted the proposal with the players' names at least 30 days before the tournaments, as required under the revised guidelines.

The funding shortfall affected players beyond Sindhu and Sen. While accommodation was reportedly arranged for the opening tournament in Finland, the players had to manage expenses for the remaining events. Some also competed without their regular coaches because they could not afford the additional travel and accommodation costs.

The situation had an impact on the size of India's contingent. Six players withdrew from the Denmark Open, seven from the French Open and nine from the Hylo Open, according to the report. Several athletes continued competing despite the financial uncertainty.

Despite the difficulties, the Indian team registered notable performances during the tour. Sindhu reached the final of the French Open, where she lost to South Korea's An Se-young. Lakshya Sen, meanwhile, ended a year-long wait for a title by winning the men's singles event at the Hylo Open.