What's next for Glen Maxwell? More on his BBL and IPL future

At the age of 38, Glenn Maxwell formally retires from international cricket, signifying the end of his career with Australia. Nonetheless, he is intent on continuing to play cricket at a professional level. After retiring from international cricket, he will focus towards franchise-based T20 tournaments across the globe and prioritise his physical rehabilitation and workload management.
Glenn Maxwell retired from ODI cricket in June 2025 but still made himself available for T20 Internationals. He played for Australia in T20 World Cup 2026, where Australia was unable to move past the group stage. Australia's last group game with Oman took place in February, which marked the end of his career in international cricket.
Throughout his career, Glenn Maxwell achieved success in two ODI World Cups and Australia's first-ever T20 World Cup win in 2021. He also scored the winning runs that brought victory to the Australian team in their first-ever men’s T20 World Cup final.
But Glenn is still committed to the Melbourne Stars. His contract has been renewed until the 2027–28 BBL season. Currently, his main focus is dealing with a troubling knee condition.
Glenn Maxwell has been looking for new possibilities in international T20 leagues. He led Belfast Wolves to the championship of the newly held European T20 Premier League a few days before asking Victoria to play two One Day Cup matches before retiring from List A cricket.
Meanwhile, his future in the IPL is still unclear. His decision to sit out the 2026 auction cycle came after he ended his association with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. His comeback will depend on future auctions and franchise investments.
For more updates, join/follow our, andchannels.