What's next for Glen Maxwell? More on his BBL and IPL future

At the age of 38, Glenn Maxwell formally retires from international cricket, signifying the end of his career with Australia. Nonetheless, he is intent on continuing to play cricket at a professional level. After retiring from international cricket, he will focus towards franchise-based T20 tournaments across the globe and prioritise his physical rehabilitation and workload management.

Glenn Maxwell's final Australia appearance came against Oman: Here's what's next for him

Glenn Maxwell retired from ODI cricket in June 2025 but still made himself available for T20 Internationals. He played for Australia in T20 World Cup 2026, where Australia was unable to move past the group stage. Australia's last group game with Oman took place in February, which marked the end of his career in international cricket.