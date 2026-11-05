‘Time to give it to the future’: Cristiano Ronaldo announces retirement from international football

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football, bringing the curtain down on an illustrious 23-year career with Portugal, during which he became the highest goalscorer and most-capped player in men's international football.

Cristiano Ronaldo retires from international football

The 41-year-old forward confirmed his decision through an emotional video posted on social media, reflecting on his journey since making his senior debut for Portugal in August 2003.

Ronaldo finished his international career with 146 goals in 234 appearances, setting records that have made him one of the greatest players in the history of the game.

While his record-breaking international career is now behind him, fans will still see him on the club stage, though Cristiano's contract with Al Nassr expires next summer.

In his farewell message, Ronaldo described representing Portugal as the greatest privilege of his career, saying the time had come to hand over the iconic number seven jersey to the next generation.

"To the Portuguese, the day has come to return the number 7 jersey of the national team to all of us. I never felt like it was exclusively mine, but for 23 years I had the privilege and responsibility to wear it, to defend it and to take it with me to the stadiums all over the world. Today the time has come to give it to the future," he said in a video posted on X.