Ravi Shastri disappointed with Mohammed Shami's test retirement: 'He deserved another go'

Mohammed Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket on 6 November 2026, bringing his 13-year career in the format to an end. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri expressed disappointment over the decision, and said he believed the fast bowler deserved another opportunity in the national team and could have taken another 30 to 40 wickets.

Speaking on Extra Innings, Shastri said Shami should have featured in India's Test plans over the preceding 12 months. He also questioned the repeated concerns about the pacer's fitness, pointing to his performances for Bengal in doemstic cricket.

"It's sad when someone who's played so well for the country has to go. I definitely thought he had another 30 or 40 wickets in him. He should have played in the last 12 months and perhaps should have been in the side as a Test-match bowler," Shastri said.

Ravi Shastri questions fitness concerns surrounding Mohammed Shami

Shastri questioned the emphasis on gym-based fitness assessments when Shami was regularly playing competitive cricket and bowling long spells for Bengal.

"What's the point of being fit in the gym if you can't bowl 10 or 12 overs in a match? Here, you've got a workhorse who's bowling for you. So, I'm a little disappointed that he didn't get another go," he said.

Shami's international career was disrupted by injuries following the 2023 ODI World Cup. He had to undergo ankle surgery in February 2024 and dealt with knee problems, which kept him out of India's five-Test tour of Australia. Although he returned to international cricket in January 2025, he did not make it back into the Test cricket.