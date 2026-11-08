Ravi Shastri disappointed with Mohammed Shami's test retirement: 'He deserved another go'

Mohammed Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket on 6 November 2026, bringing his 13-year career in the format to an end. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri expressed disappointment over the decision, and said he believed the fast bowler deserved another opportunity in the national team and could have taken another 30 to 40 wickets.
Speaking on Extra Innings, Shastri said Shami should have featured in India's Test plans over the preceding 12 months. He also questioned the repeated concerns about the pacer's fitness, pointing to his performances for Bengal in doemstic cricket.
"It's sad when someone who's played so well for the country has to go. I definitely thought he had another 30 or 40 wickets in him. He should have played in the last 12 months and perhaps should have been in the side as a Test-match bowler," Shastri said.
Shastri questioned the emphasis on gym-based fitness assessments when Shami was regularly playing competitive cricket and bowling long spells for Bengal.
"What's the point of being fit in the gym if you can't bowl 10 or 12 overs in a match? Here, you've got a workhorse who's bowling for you. So, I'm a little disappointed that he didn't get another go," he said.
Shami's international career was disrupted by injuries following the 2023 ODI World Cup. He had to undergo ankle surgery in February 2024 and dealt with knee problems, which kept him out of India's five-Test tour of Australia. Although he returned to international cricket in January 2025, he did not make it back into the Test cricket.
Ahead of India's 2025 Test tour of England, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had said Shami's workload was not where it needed to be for a demanding five-match series. The medical team had also advised against selecting him at the time. Questions about his match fitness continued when he was left out of the Test squad for the West Indies series.
Shastri, however, pointed to Shami's Duleep Trophy performances as evidence of his ability to handle the workload. The pacer took seven wickets in three matches for East Zone. He then claimed 14 wickets in his first three matches of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season, including a striking 5 wickets for 59 runs against Delhi.
"I've heard all these press reports about his fitness not being good, but he was playing every game for Bengal. He was bowling 15-20 overs. What more do you want a player to do to prove his fitness?" Shastri said.
Announcing his retirement on social media, Shami described Test cricket as a special part of his life and thanked his teammates, coaches, family, fans, the BCCI and the Cricket Association of Bengal for their support.
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