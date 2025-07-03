Court orders Mohammad Shami to pay Rs 4 lakh alimony to ex-wife Hasin Jahan

The Calcutta High Court has directed Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami to pay his estranged wife Hasin Jahan and their daughter a monthly alimony of INR 4 lakh as maintenance during the ongoing legal battle with his spouse.

Mohammed Shami divorce with Hasin Jahan: What the court ordered?

Hasin had moved the High Court against a district sessions court's order directing the cricketer to pay INR 50K to his wife and INR 80K to her daughter in 2023.

"In my considered opinion, a sum of INR 1,50,000 per month to the petitioner No. 1 (wife) and INR 2,50,000 to her daughter would be just fair and reasonable to ensure financial stability for both the petitioners, till disposal of the main application," the order passed by Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee on Tuesday stated.

"However as regards petitioner's child the husband or opposite party No. 2 will always be at liberty to voluntarily assist her with educational and/or other reasonable expenses, over and above the aforesaid amount," the order added.

Who is Hasin Jahan and what was her allegations?

Hasin lodged an FIR at Kolkata's Jadavpur police station against Mohammad Shami and his family in March 2018, four years after they got married. She alleged "enormous physical and mental torture" under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violation (PWDV) Act, 2005 and "sustained indifference and neglect" of her minor daughter.

Besides domestic violence, she also accused Shami of dowry harassment and match-fixing while alleging that Shami had stopped shouldering financial responsibility for running her family expenses.