Olympian Lalremsiami Hmar Zote becomes the first Mizoram athlete to receive Arjuna Award

Indian women's hockey player and Olympian Lalremsiami Hmar created history on November 13. She became the first sportsman from Mizoram to bag the prestigious Arjuna Award. The award was presented by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, to Lalremsiami at a ceremony conducted at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. She is one of the 17 sportspersons who have been chosen for the Arjuna Awards 2025.

Lalremsiami Hmar's journey from Mizoram to international hockey

Lalremsiami comes from the Kolasib district of northern Mizoram, where she acquired an early interest in playing hockey. Her coaches saw her potential and advised her to play hockey. She enrolled in the state-run hockey academy in Thenzawl in 2011 at the tender age of 11. Later on, in 2016, she shifted to the National Hockey Academy in New Delhi.