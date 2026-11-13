UFC fighter Tommy McMillen rushed to hospital after being found at Arizona nightclub

Tommy McMillen, an undefeated 28-year-old UFC featherweight who has won all 12 of his fights, had to be hospitalised after an incident at Cake Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. According to police reports, Tommy was found unresponsive lying on the bathroom floor covered with some white powder-like substance. Narcan was given to him before transferring him to the hospital. He did not seem to suffer from any life-threatening illnesses upon arriving there.
A spokesperson for the Scottsdale Police Department said that the officer found Tommy McMillen inside the restroom of the nightclub in the Old Town district of the city. The officers pulled the boxer out of the bathroom and gave him Narcan, which is a form of naloxone.
This drug functions by blocking the opioid receptors in the brain and counteracting the impact of drugs such as fentanyl, heroin, oxycodone, and morphine. This drug is able to help regain the ability to breathe normally within minutes. The drug’s effects generally last for 30 to 90 minutes, and additional treatment may be required after that.
However, the administration of Narcan does not confirm that McMillen had taken opioids. But the nature of the white powder discovered around the fighter is still a mystery. There was also a positive development regarding the recovery of the fighter. According to sources who know McMillen personally, as reported by Ariel Helwani told that he is doing good and he was training yesterday.
Following his UFC debut in April, Tommy McMillen has continued to win all his bouts for the promotion. He has managed to defeat Manolo Zecchini in the first round in April before winning against Alberto Morales in the third round in July. His latest bout was against Marwan Rahiki in September that he won on unanimous decision. The 28-year-old remains undefeated in his professional career, with three consecutive victories inside the UFC.
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