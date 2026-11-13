UFC fighter Tommy McMillen rushed to hospital after being found at Arizona nightclub

Tommy McMillen, an undefeated 28-year-old UFC featherweight who has won all 12 of his fights, had to be hospitalised after an incident at Cake Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. According to police reports, Tommy was found unresponsive lying on the bathroom floor covered with some white powder-like substance. Narcan was given to him before transferring him to the hospital. He did not seem to suffer from any life-threatening illnesses upon arriving there.

Tommy McMillen's condition after Narcan administration and hospitalisation

A spokesperson for the Scottsdale Police Department said that the officer found Tommy McMillen inside the restroom of the nightclub in the Old Town district of the city. The officers pulled the boxer out of the bathroom and gave him Narcan, which is a form of naloxone.