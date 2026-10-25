Alexander Volkanovski makes UFC history with ninth featherweight title-fight win against Movsar Evloev

The champion increased his striking pressure in the second round. A clean right hand staggered Evloev, allowing Volkanovski to follow up with a series of punches that sent the challenger to the canvas.

Referee Marc Goddard stopped the contest with six seconds remaining in the round, awarding Volkanovski a technical knockout victory.

Speaking after the fight, Volkanovski said he was pleased to have faced a clear number-one contender. He also indicated that he was not ready to retire, provided he recovered well from the contest.

Evloev entered UFC 333 with a perfect 20-0 professional record and had won his first 10 UFC appearances by decision. His loss to Volkanovski took his professional record to 20 wins and one defeat. He had previously established himself as a leading contender through his wrestling and consistent results inside the Octagon. However, he struggled to convert his early takedowns into sustained control against the reigning champion.

Volkanovski's victory also marked his second successful title defence during his second reign as featherweight champion. He had reclaimed the vacant title by defeating Diego Lopes in April 2025 and subsequently defended it against Lopes again in February 2026.

The win against Evloev further extended Volkanovski's record in featherweight championship bouts and strengthened his position in the division's history. The champion has continued competing despite previous knockout defeats in bouts against Ilia Topuria and lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.