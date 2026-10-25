Alexander Volkanovski makes UFC history with ninth featherweight title-fight win against Movsar Evloev

Alexander Volkanovski set a new record in the UFC featherweight division after defeating Movsar Evloev by technical knockout at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. He secured the victory at 4:54 of the second round, retaining his featherweight championship and recording his ninth win in a UFC featherweight title fight.
The result moved Volkanovski ahead of former champion Jose Aldo, with whom he had been tied for the most title-fight victories in the division. The 38-year-old improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 29 wins and four losses, while Evloev suffered the first defeat of his professional career.
Volkanovski faced a challenging opening round against the Russian contender, who entered the bout with an unbeaten record of 20 wins. Evloev used his wrestling to take the champion down three times in the first round, but Volkanovski repeatedly returned to his feet and prevented Evloev from maintaining control for extended periods.
The champion increased his striking pressure in the second round. A clean right hand staggered Evloev, allowing Volkanovski to follow up with a series of punches that sent the challenger to the canvas.
Referee Marc Goddard stopped the contest with six seconds remaining in the round, awarding Volkanovski a technical knockout victory.
Speaking after the fight, Volkanovski said he was pleased to have faced a clear number-one contender. He also indicated that he was not ready to retire, provided he recovered well from the contest.
Evloev entered UFC 333 with a perfect 20-0 professional record and had won his first 10 UFC appearances by decision. His loss to Volkanovski took his professional record to 20 wins and one defeat. He had previously established himself as a leading contender through his wrestling and consistent results inside the Octagon. However, he struggled to convert his early takedowns into sustained control against the reigning champion.
Volkanovski's victory also marked his second successful title defence during his second reign as featherweight champion. He had reclaimed the vacant title by defeating Diego Lopes in April 2025 and subsequently defended it against Lopes again in February 2026.
The win against Evloev further extended Volkanovski's record in featherweight championship bouts and strengthened his position in the division's history. The champion has continued competing despite previous knockout defeats in bouts against Ilia Topuria and lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels