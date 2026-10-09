Alex Pereira shuts down talk of a UFC exit

Alex Pereira walking away from the UFC for boxing? For now, the answer for now is no. In a recent Q&A fan session, Periera has calmed the speculation, making it clear that his focus remains on mixed martial arts, even as his long-running interest in the boxing ring continues to simmer.

The rumours gained traction after Pereira's heavyweight debut ended in a second-round TKO loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC Freedom 250 in June. He criticized the officiating. For a fighter approaching 39, that was enough to set off retirement and career-change chatter.

Alex Pereira's UFC future after the Gane Loss

Pereira said he is satisfied with what he has achieved but still has one mission left: becoming the first fighter in UFC history to win titles in three different divisions. He also indicated he will take on whoever the promotion puts in front of him.

Earlier this year, Pereira signed a new eight-fight deal with the UFC and vacated his light heavyweight belt to move up in weight. He has since confirmed that he plans to stay at heavyweight, and he is targeting a return in November.