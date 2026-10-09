Alex Pereira shuts down talk of a UFC exit

Alex Pereira walking away from the UFC for boxing? For now, the answer for now is no. In a recent Q&A fan session, Periera has calmed the speculation, making it clear that his focus remains on mixed martial arts, even as his long-running interest in the boxing ring continues to simmer.
The rumours gained traction after Pereira's heavyweight debut ended in a second-round TKO loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC Freedom 250 in June. He criticized the officiating. For a fighter approaching 39, that was enough to set off retirement and career-change chatter.
Pereira said he is satisfied with what he has achieved but still has one mission left: becoming the first fighter in UFC history to win titles in three different divisions. He also indicated he will take on whoever the promotion puts in front of him.
Earlier this year, Pereira signed a new eight-fight deal with the UFC and vacated his light heavyweight belt to move up in weight. He has since confirmed that he plans to stay at heavyweight, and he is targeting a return in November.
Pereira has said more than once that he intends to box at some point, and his past comments suggest the plan is to do it later in his career, after he completes his MMA goals. His kickboxing background, which includes two Glory titles and a Hall of Fame induction, makes the switch a natural one, and crossover offers have been floated in the past.
But for now, Pereira wants another heavyweight win to put himself back in the title conversation, and he has shown no interest in sitting out while he waits for a specific opponent.
A November return would give Pereira a chance to move past the Gane loss and rebuild momentum.