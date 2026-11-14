How Bengaluru’s Deepu Mallesh is pushing the limits of Indian speed climbing

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Breaking the Indian record has always been a goal. I have done it several times and each time the target changes. My timing improved from six seconds to 5.9, 5.7, 5.4, 5.3 and now 5.09. I believe in visualising what I want, but manifestation only means something when you put in the work. When I saw 5.09 on the clock, I could hardly believe it. I felt proud of the years of effort behind those five seconds.