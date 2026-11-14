How Bengaluru’s Deepu Mallesh is pushing the limits of Indian speed climbing
Deepu Mallesh was among the Indian athletes who made their mark at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The 28-year-old set a national record of 5.09 seconds and reached the quarterfinals, establishing himself as India’s highest-ranked speed climber. In this chat with Indulge, he talks about the years of work behind his performance, life in Bengaluru and the simple pleasures that keep him going.
Was this your first Asian Games? What was it like representing India?
Yes, it was my first Asian Games, so it was special. I have represented India at World Cups, Asian Championships and Asian Cups abroad. But the Asian Games felt different. You are part of the Indian contingent, surrounded by athletes from different sports. Wearing the India kit was something I will always remember.
What went into setting the national record? Did you expect it?
Breaking the Indian record has always been a goal. I have done it several times and each time the target changes. My timing improved from six seconds to 5.9, 5.7, 5.4, 5.3 and now 5.09. I believe in visualising what I want, but manifestation only means something when you put in the work. When I saw 5.09 on the clock, I could hardly believe it. I felt proud of the years of effort behind those five seconds.
What has your diet and training looked like recently?
Everything has become more purposeful. Speed climbing is a sport of small margins, so extra weight or fatigue can affect performance. I do endurance work, competition simulations and accuracy drills on the wall, alongside power training in the gym. Recovery matters too. I eat enough to train hard without gaining unnecessary weight — focusing on protein, carbohydrates, good fats and hydration.
How do you prepare mentally for competitions?
I keep my mind simple because speed climbing happens quickly. I visualise the start, first moves and finish, reminding myself to trust my training. Confidence does not always mean being fearless. Sometimes you are nervous and still have to go. I focus on trusting my preparation, staying present and giving everything in those few seconds.
How did people back home react to your performance?
My family, coaches, friends, climbing community, the IMF and financial and emotional supporters have all played a role in my performance. There were periods when I relied on crowdfunding to travel and compete internationally. That taught me not to take opportunities for granted. Messages after the games meant a lot, especially from people who had followed my journey for years.
Tell us about life in Bengaluru and how you unwind?
Bengaluru is home. I grew up here and this is where my climbing journey began. I love a crispy masala dose with filter coffee; my cheat meal is biryani with dessert. I enjoy morning walks in Cubbon Park, spending time outdoors and relaxing while my friends climb. I enjoy outdoor climbing when I have a break. The weather is ideal for training, but people and family make home special. I also enjoy fitness, learning and creating content about speed climbing.
How did your climbing journey begin?
I started climbing around 11 or 12, after we moved houses. My coach introduced me to the sport. I did not yet imagine representing India. As I improved and competed internationally, I realised climbing could become my life. I have been doing this for around 15 years. Despite difficult periods, I still stand at the wall wanting to discover how much faster I can go.
What does your daily routine look like?
I wake up around 5.30 am and head to my morning climbing session. After breakfast with friends, I come home, finish some work, eat an early lunch and nap. Afternoons are for gym work, including strength, power, mobility and conditioning — followed by stretching, recovery and dinner. Some days focus on quality rather than intensity, because recovery is part of training too. Consistency matters; small gains come from repetition.
What can we expect from you next?
The Asian Games gave me confidence and showed me how much I can improve. My long-term goal is to break the five-second barrier and compete for international medals. I want to improve my world ranking and compete consistently at the highest level. I also hope to build awareness of speed climbing in India and inspire young athletes to pursue the sport and believe they can compete internationally.
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