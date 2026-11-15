India U19 players face backlash over aggressive celebrations after dramatic Asia Cup win against Pakistan

India's Under-19 cricket team defeated Pakistan by one wicket in the Asia Cup 2026 final in Oman on November 14. However, the celebrations following the dramatic win have attracted criticism, with videos circulating on social media appearing to show some Indian players making obscene gestures and directing abusive language towards their Pakistani opponents.

India needed three runs from the final delivery to complete a challenging chase of 338. Mohit Ulva struck a boundary off the last ball to seal the victory, taking India to 339 for nine and securing the title. The players rushed onto the field to celebrate, but some of the scenes that followed became a subject of controversy.

Videos of Indian youngsters making inappropriate gestures towards Pakistan players after their last-ball victory in the U19 Asia Cup final have drawn criticism on social media.

India U19 players' celebrations against Pakistan draw criticism

Footage from the post-match celebrations showed Indian youngsters gesturing aggressively towards Pakistan players. Some clips also appeared to show players mouthing Hindi expletives. Mohit Ulva and Chigurupati Venkata were among the names identified in reports covering the incident, while another clip reportedly showed Manal Chauhan making an inappropriate gesture.