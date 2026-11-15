India U19 players face backlash over aggressive celebrations after dramatic Asia Cup win against Pakistan

India's Under-19 cricket team defeated Pakistan by one wicket in the Asia Cup 2026 final in Oman on November 14. However, the celebrations following the dramatic win have attracted criticism, with videos circulating on social media appearing to show some Indian players making obscene gestures and directing abusive language towards their Pakistani opponents.
India needed three runs from the final delivery to complete a challenging chase of 338. Mohit Ulva struck a boundary off the last ball to seal the victory, taking India to 339 for nine and securing the title. The players rushed onto the field to celebrate, but some of the scenes that followed became a subject of controversy.
Videos of Indian youngsters making inappropriate gestures towards Pakistan players after their last-ball victory in the U19 Asia Cup final have drawn criticism on social media.
Footage from the post-match celebrations showed Indian youngsters gesturing aggressively towards Pakistan players. Some clips also appeared to show players mouthing Hindi expletives. Mohit Ulva and Chigurupati Venkata were among the names identified in reports covering the incident, while another clip reportedly showed Manal Chauhan making an inappropriate gesture.
A member of India's support staff was seen stepping in and asking the players to calm down as the celebrations became increasingly heated. The videos prompted criticism from cricket followers, with several questioning the need for such behaviour after a sporting victory.
Pakistan had posted 337 for nine in their 50 overs, with Usman Khan scoring 107 and Abdul Qadir contributing 80. India faced a difficult chase and lost wickets at regular intervals, but a late recovery kept them in contention.
Manal Chauhan scored 47, while Ulva remained unbeaten on 49. Chigurupati Venkata, batting at No. 11, also played a part in the final partnership. With three runs required off the last ball, Ulva found the boundary to complete one of the tournament's most dramatic finishes.
The victory allowed India to retain the Under-19 Asia Cup title.
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