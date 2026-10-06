Smriti Mandhana takes over as Indian Women’s Cricket Team Captain after Harmanpreet Kaur steps down

After her exit, Smriti Mandhana was the next possible choice for the position not just because of her amazing track record but also in terms of hierarchy. And soon after she was publicly declared as the next Captain to lead the Indian women’s Cricket Team to newer heights. This is verified according to a social media post and website statement issued by the ICC and BCCI.

An integral post put up with Smriti’s photograph says, “Smriti Mandhana takes charge as the Captain of the Indian Women's cricket team. Go well, Captain.” They have also declared the Indian Women’s Cricket Team for T20I and ODI series under the captaincy of Smriti which includes names like Shafali Verma who is inducted as the new Vice Captain, Niki Prasad, Anushka Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Jintimani Kalidta, Minnu Mani and G. Kamalini. It is interesting to note that the team name also mentions Harmanpreet Kaur establishing the fact that the cricketer will still be seen on the team just that she steps down from the post of the Captain.