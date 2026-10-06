Harmanpreet Kaur steps down as Team India's captain after 10 years

She posted on Instagram, saying, "Today, I step down as captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team across all formats. This is not an easy decision. It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices, and moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life." She further added, "I have given everything I had to this team and to Indian women’s cricket — my blood, my sweat, my time, and many times, a part of my own game and personal ambitions."

Harmanpreet Kaur has been leading the Indian team since 2012, when she skippered the side for a T20 match against Pakistan in Guangzhou. She was made the leader of the T20I team in 2016. After Mithali Raj’s retirement, she became the captain of ODIs in 2022 and of all formats in 2023.