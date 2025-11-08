Harmanpreet Kaur reveals Sachin Tendulkar's advice to her before World Cup final

After the match, Harmanpreet Kaur disclosed that she had brief discussions and is grateful to Sachin Tendulkar for the advice. Harmanpreet mentioned that the legendary cricketer had also contacted her a few hours before the match and assisted her in maintaining her mindset.

"He talked about when things get too quick to slow it down a bit," she said. The details that Harmanpreet learned and communicated to the team have become popular among fans, with many identifying it as a 'masterstroke behind India's victory'.

Harmanpreet Kaur got a motivational speech from Sachin Tendulkar before the WC match

Harmanpreet explained that Tendulkar's words were less about strategy and more about composure-a reminder to focus on rhythm, not rush. "He told me to keep the balance and not let pressure dictate the pace," she said. The call, she added, lifted the team's spirits ahead of their most crucial game.

The result was unforgettable: India, led by Harmanpreet's calm leadership and tactical intelligence, went on to win their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup. The advice, she said, stayed in her head throughout the match, especially during tense overs when South Africa threatened to shift momentum.