Sachin Tendulkar takes pride in daughter Sara opening her first pilates studio

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar has launched her first pilates studio and her father could not be more proud of her achieving her dream that she was working towards for a while.

Sachin Tendulkar says daughter Sara built her pilates studio "with her own hard work and belief"

Sara is now the founder of Pilates Academy, a wellness studio she recently launched in Mumbai.

"As a parent, you always hope your children find something they truly love doing. Watching @saratendulkar open a Pilates studio has been one of those moments that fills our hearts," wrote Sachin on Instagram.



"She has built this journey with her own hard work and belief, brick by brick. Nutrition and movement have always been important in our lives, and to see her carry that thought forward, in her own voice, is truly special. Sara, we couldn’t be prouder. Congratulations on this journey you are about to commence," he finished.

Comments were full of support.

"Congratulations @saratendulkar best wishes to you moving forward," wrote one.