Are Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sara Tendulkar dating? Here’s what we know

Bollywood is buzzing with dating rumours once again, and this time, it’s all about actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Reports have surfaced that the two have been seen together quite a bit lately, igniting speculation about a potential romance. While there’s been no official word on the matter, insiders are hinting that there might be something special brewing between them.
Sources close to them mention that their connection is still in the early stages, but the chemistry is undeniable. “They seem to really enjoy each other’s company and look super comfortable together,” a source was quoted as saying. Given their increasing visibility in the public eye, it seems they’re both trying to keep things under wraps for now.
Siddhant’s past relationships and upcoming projects keep him in the spotlight. Best known for his breakout role in Gully Boy, he’s had his share of dating rumours before, including a long-rumoured connection with Navya Naveli Nanda. On the professional front, he’s gearing up for Dhadak 2 alongside Triptii Dimri and Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, a film that also stars Jaya Bachchan and Wamiqa Gabbi.
As for Sara Tendulkar, her popularity and grace only add to the intrigue. Although she’s not part of the film industry, she garners a lot of media attention thanks to her stylish social media presence and brand partnerships. She has been linked to cricketer Shubman Gill in the past, but she has never publicly addressed those rumours.
For now, fans will have to stay tuned. Whether it’s just friendship or something deeper, Siddhant and Sara’s growing closeness has definitely captured the public’s interest.