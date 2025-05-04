Are Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sara Tendulkar dating? Here’s what we know

Sources close to them mention that their connection is still in the early stages, but the chemistry is undeniable. “They seem to really enjoy each other’s company and look super comfortable together,” a source was quoted as saying. Given their increasing visibility in the public eye, it seems they’re both trying to keep things under wraps for now.

Siddhant’s past relationships and upcoming projects keep him in the spotlight. Best known for his breakout role in Gully Boy, he’s had his share of dating rumours before, including a long-rumoured connection with Navya Naveli Nanda. On the professional front, he’s gearing up for Dhadak 2 alongside Triptii Dimri and Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, a film that also stars Jaya Bachchan and Wamiqa Gabbi.