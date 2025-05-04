Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan lands in New York for red carpet debut

Shah Rukh Khan may have a big day ahead of him but he sure packed light! SRK is reportedly making his Met Gala debut this year which will be held on Monday, May 5, at The Met Fifth Avenue, Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Exhibition Hall. Shah Rukh Khan arrived in New York and a viral video shows him arriving at JFK airport along with his manager Pooja Dadlani.

Shah Rukh Khan lands in New York for the Met Gala

Shah Rukh Khan was seen pulling his own suitcase and was accompanied by two customs officers. SRK wore a white T-shirt under a grey jacket, jeans, sunglasses, and carried a bag. Fans noted how he only carried minimal luggage and was also not followed by a huge entourage, although it's possible his team is travelling separately.