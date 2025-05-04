Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan lands in New York for red carpet debut

Shah Rukh Khan may have a big day ahead of him but he sure packed light! SRK is reportedly making his Met Gala debut this year which will be held on Monday, May 5, at The Met Fifth Avenue, Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Exhibition Hall. Shah Rukh Khan arrived in New York and a viral video shows him arriving at JFK airport along with his manager Pooja Dadlani.
Shah Rukh Khan was seen pulling his own suitcase and was accompanied by two customs officers. SRK wore a white T-shirt under a grey jacket, jeans, sunglasses, and carried a bag. Fans noted how he only carried minimal luggage and was also not followed by a huge entourage, although it's possible his team is travelling separately.
A fan account shared a video with the caption, "Shah Rukh Khan touches down in New York, all set to grace the Met Gala 2025 with his unmatched charm and elegance!"
Although there has been no official confirmation, Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly set to wear a Sabyasachi creation at the Met Gala red carpet. Less than a week ago, popular fashion platform Diet Sabya revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will grace the iconic carpet in stunning designs by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
“As per our sources obviously,” the account teased, before confirming that the ‘two titans’ are joining forces for Met Gala 2025. The post sent Threads and Twitter into a frenzy.
The speculation began when Diet Sabya hinted at a major Bollywood fashion moment. Fans quickly pieced together the clues, identifying SRK as the Bollywood star and Sabyasachi as the luxury brand in question. While some had thrown names like Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh into the mix, the confirmation of the King of Bollywood has undoubtedly taken centre stage.
This year’s theme for the exhibit at The Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which will examine the historical and cultural emergence of the Black dandy. With SRK’s star power and Sabyasachi’s exquisite craftsmanship, expectations are soaring for a truly unforgettable moment on the Met steps.
This year’s carpet will have some serious desi representation. Rumors suggest Priyanka Chopra will walk the red carpet in Balmain while Kiara Advani who is expecting her first child with Sidharth Malhotra is also expected to attend the Met Gala. Diljit Dosanjh and Isha Ambani are in talks to attend as per reports.
The theme of the Met Gala will explore the extraordinary stories of stylish Black individuals across art, literature, music, and society. It has been inspired by curator Monica Miller’s 2009 book, “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity,” the exhibition will present a cultural and historical examination of the Black dandy, from the figure’s emergence in Enlightenment Europe during the 18th century to today’s incarnations in cities around the world.