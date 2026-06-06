Music sensation Jasleen Royal bowls over cricket icons Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues with her cricket skills

Indian composer and singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal traded her musical instruments for a cricket ball, completing a heartwarming full-circle journey from a passionate childhood cricket enthusiast to sharing the pitch with the Indian Women’s Cricket Team.

From childhood cricket dreams to bowling a full over at India’s top women cricketers, Jasleen Royal blends sport and song in a unique event that celebrates women’s athletics and fandom

The exclusive event was organized after a viral social media video showcasing Royal’s sharp leg-spin bowling skills caught the attention of BCCI and JioStar. Recognizing her dual talent, the organizations extended a special invitation to Jasleen Royal for an interactive athletic session and live performance alongside national cricket icons Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues.

The session commenced with Jasleen leading an intimate, behind-the-scenes conversation with Harmanpreet and Jemimah. The stars bridged the gap between their respective industries, discussing the shared dedication, high-pressure mindsets and global cultural impact defining both international entertainment and top-tier athletics.

Moving from conversation to the pitch, Jasleen demonstrated her genuine sporting prowess by delivering a full six-ball over to both world-class batters. Displaying authentic leg-spin technique, precise control and sharp delivery variations, the multi-platinum artist left the professional athletes visibly impressed by her athletic capabilities.