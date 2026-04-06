Jasleen Royal’s debut collab with Badshah, Inaam, is a poignant love ode

The release follows January’s Koi Naam, where Jasleen Royal explored the ambiguity of undefined relationships, capturing the emotional fallout of love without language or closure. Together, the two singles signal a continued shift toward nuance in her songwriting, as she leans into emotional minimalism while translating complex feelings into deeply resonant, memorable music.

Badshah lends an unexpected yet compelling dimension to the track, stepping away from his trademark high-energy persona to deliver a restrained, introspective performance. His contribution adds texture and emotional weight, folding seamlessly into the song’s melodic core. The result is a subtle tonal shift that expands his artistic range while preserving the track’s emotional restraint.

Jasleen states, “Inaam is a very personal song for me. It is about the kind of love that walks into your chaos and quiets everything. It is the feeling of being held, like coming home, even when everything else feels uncertain. There’s a quiet kind of love in it, where their happiness matters just as much as your own. With this song, you’ll hear a different side of Badshah. We’ve all seen his high-energy side, but here, you get to hear something much more vulnerable and real.”

Badshah states, “Inaam let me explore a quieter, more vulnerable side of my artistry. It’s simple, honest and something I think a lot of people will connect with.”

With a steadily growing global listenership, Jasleen continues to build a catalog defined less by spectacle and more by emotional precision. The song reinforces that trajectory favoring authenticity, vulnerability and relatability over convention.