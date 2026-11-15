Sherilyn Guerrero wins wrestling debut, honours WWE icon dad Eddie

The occasion carried particular significance for Sherilyn, as her debut took place a day after the anniversary of her father's death. Speaking ahead of the match, she described the milestone as both an ending and the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

“A lot of people have asked me what this debut match means to me. I feel like it’s the end and beginning of such a big chapter that’s to come. Especially the fact that it’s a day after my dad’s anniversary is pretty surreal,” she said.

Reflecting on her personal growth through the training process, Sherilyn added that she was ready to leave behind the vulnerability she had experienced earlier in the year and establish herself inside the ring.

“I feel like it’s time for me to show everyone that the vulnerable, naive girl that was here at the beginning of the year through this process is now ready to just make my mark as best as I can, and which better way to do it than in the ring? It’s gonna be good," she added.