Sherilyn Guerrero wins wrestling debut, honours WWE icon dad Eddie

Sherilyn Guerrero, the youngest daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero and former WWE on-screen authority figure Vickie Guerrero, made her professional wrestling debut at Reality of Wrestling on November 14. She faced Mystii Marks and emerged victorious after reversing the Gory Special into a roll-up pin, securing the win by grabbing a handful of her opponent’s tights.
The debut was marked by several tributes to her late father, who remains one of WWE’s most popular performers. Sherilyn made her entrance in a lowrider, paying homage to Eddie’s iconic wrestling persona. During the match, she also performed the Three Amigos suplexes, one of his signature moves.
The occasion carried particular significance for Sherilyn, as her debut took place a day after the anniversary of her father's death. Speaking ahead of the match, she described the milestone as both an ending and the beginning of a new chapter in her life.
“A lot of people have asked me what this debut match means to me. I feel like it’s the end and beginning of such a big chapter that’s to come. Especially the fact that it’s a day after my dad’s anniversary is pretty surreal,” she said.
Reflecting on her personal growth through the training process, Sherilyn added that she was ready to leave behind the vulnerability she had experienced earlier in the year and establish herself inside the ring.
“I feel like it’s time for me to show everyone that the vulnerable, naive girl that was here at the beginning of the year through this process is now ready to just make my mark as best as I can, and which better way to do it than in the ring? It’s gonna be good," she added.
She also took to Instagram to express what the opportunity meant to her. " This debut is everything for me. The start to what I’ve dreamed of as a little girl. The opportunity to show that whoever does step to me is going to know what dealing with a Guerrero really means. “Tables don’t need to turn in my book, I just flip em’," she wrote in the caption of her post.
Who is Sherilyn Guerrero?
Born Sherilyn Amber Guerrero on July 8, 1995, Sherilyn grew up in a family closely associated with professional wrestling. Her father, Eddie Guerrero, was among WWE's most celebrated performers before his death in 2005. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006, following a career that saw him become a WWE Grand Slam Champion.
One of the defining moments of Eddie's career came at No Way Out 2004, when he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship. He was also known for his charismatic 'Lie, Cheat, and Steal' persona and the nickname 'Latino Heat'. Over the course of his career, he won the WWE Tag Team Championship four times and also held the Intercontinental, United States and European Championships.
Her mother, Vickie Guerrero, also carved out a prominent place for herself in WWE. She served as the General Manager of both SmackDown and Raw and became a recognisable on-screen personality, known for her signature 'Excuse Me!' catchphrase and involvement in several major storylines.
Sherilyn, 31, is now looking to build an identity of her own in the same industry. She began training at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling school in Houston, Texas, in October 2025. Booker T, a WWE Hall of Famer, has been guiding her as she prepares for a career in professional wrestling. She also made appearances at Reality of Wrestling events during her training.
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