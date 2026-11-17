The countdown to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 mini-auction has begun, with all 10 franchises set to announce their retained and released players on Tuesday, November 17. The auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16.
Several high-profile trades have already reshaped franchise combinations ahead of the new season. Among the biggest moves, Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has switched to Punjab Kings (PBKS), while pacer Arshdeep Singh moves in the opposite direction. Both players will command a fee of INR 18 crore, with Pandya receiving a hike from his previous retention fee of INR 16.35 crore.
Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have also completed a significant exchange, with Rishabh Pant returning to Delhi and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav moving to Lucknow.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have completed a four-player swap. Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards move to CSK for INR 6 crore and INR 3 crore, respectively, while Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis join SRH for INR 4.8 crore and INR 2 crore, respectively.
In another notable deal, T Natarajan moves to SRH for INR 5 crore, down from his previous auction price of INR 10.75 crore. Zeeshan Ansari also joins DC for his existing fee of INR 40 lakh.
Two-time Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel moves from SRH to Gujarat Titans (GT) for INR 4 crore, half his previous fee.
Meanwhile, pacer Mohammed Shami and left-arm spinner M Siddharth have joined Rajasthan Royals (RR) from LSG for INR 8 crore and INR 75 lakh, respectively. All-rounder Sam Curran moves in the opposite direction for INR 2.4 crore.
Former CSK captain MS Dhoni has announced his retirement as a player and will take up a mentoring role with the franchise. He leaves behind a 19-year IPL career, having led CSK to five titles.
Yes. The first trading window will remain open until December 9, a week before the auction. A second window will open on December 17 and continue until 30 days before the start of IPL 2027.
Trades can be completed through player-for-player exchanges, with revised contract values, or all-cash deals involving an agreed transfer fee.