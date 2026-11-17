The countdown to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 mini-auction has begun, with all 10 franchises set to announce their retained and released players on Tuesday, November 17. The auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16.

Major player transfers ahead of retention day

Several high-profile trades have already reshaped franchise combinations ahead of the new season. Among the biggest moves, Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has switched to Punjab Kings (PBKS), while pacer Arshdeep Singh moves in the opposite direction. Both players will command a fee of INR 18 crore, with Pandya receiving a hike from his previous retention fee of INR 16.35 crore.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have also completed a significant exchange, with Rishabh Pant returning to Delhi and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav moving to Lucknow.