The broader retirement decision was confirmed on the player retention deadline day. Owner Rupa Gurunath revealed that the iconic cricketer had expressed genuine doubts about continuing as an active player during recent discussions. Having struggled with a persistent knee issue that restricted his game time, Mahendra asked the franchise to release him.

Reflecting on the legendary association, owner Narayanaswami Srinivasan shared that the franchise simply cannot be imagined without their star. He proudly recalled that bringing the superstar to the team in 2008 was his absolute best decision, acknowledging that they have walked and grown alongside each other through every triumph and setback over the last two decades. Rupa echoed this emotional sentiment by highlighting that his immeasurable contributions extend far beyond the pitch. She noted that his exceptional leadership, humility and deep connection with millions of devoted fans remain truly special.

While the impressive sporting trophies will always be remembered, managing director Kasi Viswanathan emphasised that the unforgettable manner in which they secured those victories forms his real legacy. As the franchise gracefully navigates a period of transition, having Mahendra in the dugout guarantees that his phenomenal cricketing brain will continue to guide the next generation of superstars.