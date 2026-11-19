More than 40 competitors from across Europe gathered in Copenhagen for the annual Classic Tetris European Championship (CTEC), bringing together some of the continent's most skilled players of the iconic puzzle game. The tournament, which has been held every year in Copenhagen, Denmark, since 2015, celebrates competitive play in the original version of Tetris and offers players an opportunity to test their speed, precision and strategy.
First released in the 1980s, Tetris remains one of the most recognisable video games in the world. Its simple premise involves arranging falling geometric blocks, known as tetrominoes, to complete horizontal lines and prevent the playing field from filling up.
While the rules are easy to understand, competitive Classic Tetris demands considerable skill. Players must make quick decisions as the speed of falling blocks increases, while maintaining accuracy and planning their moves several steps ahead. They compete to clear lines, build high scores and survive increasingly challenging levels, where even a momentary lapse in concentration can end a promising run.
The annual competition has been staged since 2015, gradually establishing itself as an important event for players and fans of the game across the European continent. This year's gathering in Copenhagen brought together more than 40 competitors, reflecting the continued interest in the competitive side of a game that has remained popular across generations.
Hosted at the Enigma Museum on November 15, the tournament saw competitors race against time to stack falling blocks, while spectators cheered them on. Dutch player Eve Commandeur, 22, who competes under the name Sidnev, emerged victorious after beating Britain's Sam Vaughn, 21, by five games to two. Following a closely contested final, Commandeur celebrated her win by lifting the championship trophy.
The CTEC was initially organised by Chrisstoffer Daniel Paluszewski along with a diverse group of Danish participants from Copenhagen. Following the 2022 edition, the organising committee expanded to include members from various Tetris communities across Europe. The team is now divided into specialised groups, including the NES, Game Boy and streaming teams, to distribute responsibilities and streamline the organisation of the tournament.
The COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a turning point in the growth of the Classic Tetris European Championship (CTEC). With travel restrictions forcing the cancellation of its planned in-person events in Copenhagen in 2020 and 2021, organisers moved the competition online, making it more accessible to players across the world.
In 2020, organiser Chrisstoffer worked with the Classic Tetris PAL (CTP) group and the wider Discord community to establish an online tournament within weeks of the cancellation. The move led to a significant increase in participation, with 75 players competing in 2020 and 78 in 2021, compared to the smaller fields at earlier in-person editions. Matches were streamed on Twitch, attracting an international audience and featuring interactions with prominent figures in the Tetris community, including seven-time world champion Jonas Neubauer. The increased participation and international reach during these two years contributed to CTEC's organisational expansion after 2022.
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