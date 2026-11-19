More than 40 competitors from across Europe gathered in Copenhagen for the annual Classic Tetris European Championship (CTEC), bringing together some of the continent's most skilled players of the iconic puzzle game. The tournament, which has been held every year in Copenhagen, Denmark, since 2015, celebrates competitive play in the original version of Tetris and offers players an opportunity to test their speed, precision and strategy.

A celebration of classic Tetris

First released in the 1980s, Tetris remains one of the most recognisable video games in the world. Its simple premise involves arranging falling geometric blocks, known as tetrominoes, to complete horizontal lines and prevent the playing field from filling up.

While the rules are easy to understand, competitive Classic Tetris demands considerable skill. Players must make quick decisions as the speed of falling blocks increases, while maintaining accuracy and planning their moves several steps ahead. They compete to clear lines, build high scores and survive increasingly challenging levels, where even a momentary lapse in concentration can end a promising run.