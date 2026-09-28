Teqball: How did this hybrid sport get so popular in just 14 years?

Teqball: Equipment and rules

The ball used in teqball is a regular size-5 (full size) football, but filled to a lower pressure. The table, according to the international federation, Fiteq, must be “manufactured by the Hungarian Teqball Group”.

The sport can be played both indoors and outdoors, with tournaments also known to take place on sand.

A match is played in best-of-three sets format, with the first player or team reaching 12 points winning the set.

Similar to that of a game of football, the ball in a teqball match can also not make contact with the arm or hand, while all other body parts can be used to touch the ball. A player or team has a maximum of three touches before being required to send the ball across the net to the opponent, with the ball needing to make contact with the table to be deemed in play. Players also cannot use the same body part twice in succession to touch the ball.

In doubles, however, the ball must be passed to a teammate at least once before playing it towards the opponent.

No player is allowed to touch the table, which reduces the chances of injury through contact.

As of now, as per Nihar Shah, Teqball India's technical director, India has around 180-200 registered players.