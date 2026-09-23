Fariba Hashimi: The Afghan cyclist who won a silver medal in the women's cycling road race at Asian Games 2026

Fariba Hashmi got on her first bike less than a decade ago and once she started training for the big leagues, she did so while hiding behind sunglasses and scarves in the Faryab, an isolated northern province in Afghanistan.

But the 2024 Paris Olympian won a silver medal in the women's cycling road race at the Asian Games 2026, becoming Afghanistan's first female medallist in the competition since 2002.

Who is Fariba Hashimi, Afghanistan's first female medalist in women's cycling road race since 2002?

Fariba said that she came to the Asian Games dreaming of standing on the podium and representing her country, who also finished seventh in the women's time trial on Sunday, September 20.

Fariba had to flee her homeland in 2021, when the Taliban regained power and subsequently heavily restricted women's freedom in the country, proving that Fariba's silver win in Aichi-Nagoya was more than just winning a medal at a sport.